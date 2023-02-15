Open in App
Vinings, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cobb police investigating murder inside home in quiet Vinings neighborhood

By Michele Newell,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499mGX_0knbYYSt00

Cobb county police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a quiet community of Vinings .

The shooting happened at a townhome along Allegretto Circle last Friday, but police are releasing new details.

“I’m actually super shocked because it’s the first time I’ve heard something so violent happen close to us,” said Leticia Moreira, who works nearby and lives in Cobb County.

A number of people who live and work in Vinings are puzzled and want to know what went wrong.

“I definitely want more information on what happened because I would never think that something would happen here in this beautiful area of Vinings,” said Gabby Ferreira who works nearby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Police say they found 31-year-old Timothy Bennett at a townhome on Allegretto Circle inside a home when they responded to the shooting.

Officers say Bennett was shot multiple times, they found him at the townhome along Allegretto Circle. He died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Police say Deandra Benson-Perryman was at the home when they arrived to the scene on Friday night.

Benson-Perryman is accused of pulling the trigger during an alleged altercation with Bennett.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the warrant, Benson-Perryman lived at the home where the shooting happened. It is unclear if Bennett also lived there.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell stopped by the house on Tuesday.

Moving trucks were outside of the house and a tarp was near the front door.

Neighbors weren’t interested in talking about the shooting, but shared some details about the family that lived in the home.

They said they were good people and didn’t cause problems.

The house is for sale. A neighbor says the home went on the market a couple of weeks ago.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
83-year-old Cherokee County man killed in cooking-related fire, investigators say
Woodstock, GA4 hours ago
Clayton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after man shot multiple times
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
15-year-old girl found dead at Peachtree City apartment complex
Peachtree City, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigating double shooting in front of Atlanta Krispy Kreme
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Jeep stolen from dealership in Coweta County
Newnan, GA23 hours ago
12-year-old girl, 13-year old boy shot near playground in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Husband dies as minivan goes off I-75, Marietta police say
Marietta, GA18 hours ago
Wild video shows suspected burglar leaping through windows to escape Atlanta officers
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia man arrested for training dogs to fight, police remove 17 chained dogs from facility
Rome, GA1 day ago
GA woman accused of stealing press-on nails, glue & eyeliner from Dollar General
Summerville, GA1 day ago
Mattie’s Call issued for Clayton County 12-year-old
Stockbridge, GA1 day ago
Atlanta-area Rapper, ‘validated’ gang member arrested on drug charges
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Man shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex across street from elementary school, police say
Clarkston, GA2 days ago
Woman dies in rollover crash on Atlanta’s downtown connector Tuesday morning
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Ex-officer’s gun found with 16-year-old’s body, police say. Now, he’s charged with murder.
Doraville, GA20 hours ago
GBI: Man accused of shooting, killing his wife shot by deputies in Newton County
Covington, GA2 days ago
Man body-slammed by metro Atlanta officer in dashcam video wants officer fired, lawyers say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Mother sentenced for killing 5-year-old daughter during exorcism to ‘cast out evil spirits’
Marietta, GA1 day ago
No charges will be filed over antisemitic flyers in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs
Dunwoody, GA16 hours ago
Marietta police department cracking down on crime with community program
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Metro Atlanta man arrested on Valentine’s Day for raping woman he met online, police say
Senoia, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy