Antetokounmpo brothers will compete in the 2023 NBA all-star skills challenge again and coach celebrities

Sitting next to one another in a small press area inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland during NBA all-star weekend last February , Thanasis, Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo looked at another and said they wanted to team up again in the skills challenge.

They got their wish, as the NBA announced on Tuesday night that the brothers will participate in the event Saturday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Antetokounmpos will face a team of Utah Jazz players (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton) and a team of rookies (Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr.).

“The first thing that immediately came to my mind was ‘let’s run it back’” Alex Antetokounmpo said. “So I’m glad we can make that happen. Hopefully we can come out victorious this time around.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a captain and starter for Sunday’s All-Star Game, and teammate Jrue Holiday is a reserve.

This will be Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s third time as an all-star weekend participant, as he assisted Giannis in the 2015 slam dunk contest as well. Alex Antetokounmpo is currently playing in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd.

Thanasis and Alex will also participate in a Jr. NBA camp on Friday morning. For the brothers, events like this will never get old.

“Absolutely not, man,” Alex told the Journal Sentinel. “It’s an awesome thing. Any chance we’re going to have an opportunity to do something like that we’re most likely going to take it just because we enjoy each other’s company and we’re so tight as individuals. It’s just a great experience. To go out on that stage like that and to compete in a challenge with your brothers? That’s a great experience.”

Antetokounmpo brothers will coach the celebrity game

It will be a busy weekend for the three brothers, as they will coach a team of celebrities for Team Dwyane Wade on Friday night.

Milwaukee native and WNBA all-star Arike Ogunbowale headlines the team, which also features:

Nicky Jam (musician, actor)

Jesser (content creator)

Simu Liu (actor)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian)

DK Metcalf (NFL player)

Janelle Monáe (songwriter, singer, actress)

21 Savage (rapper)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach)

"I think the most important thing for them to understand that we're going to do some stuff that we're going to use in the game, but it's most important is for us to have fun, for them to have fun and for them to give the audience a good show – it's the All-Star Game," Thanasis Antetokounmpo told the Journal Sentinel with a laugh. "We're gonna try to win. They gotta play hard. So we're gonna figure it out, who can give us those attributes. I don't want to give up the game plan. I'm going to discuss with the head coach (Giannis) and I'll let you know."

