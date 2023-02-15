ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an Entertainment Producer - Content Development to produce original content for the entertainment brand "On the Red Carpet." Candidates should have extensive experience producing content for live linear projects, plus digital and social platforms in the news, lifestyle, and entertainment space. The ideal candidate will have a passion for entertainment and pop culture, excellent leadership, and communication skills that foster collaboration and innovation as well as the ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities and strategies. The Entertainment Producer -Content Development will maximize opportunities to drive growth and optimize performance metrics.

- Lead the "On the Red Carpet" brand across Companywide synergy projects

- Create/Produce daily segments featuring topical entertainment news

- We want self-sufficient story-tellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media, and broadcast platforms

- You must be able to take a story from concept to completion.

- You will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms.

- A majority of assignments will be entertainment-based, but not all. News, Lifestyle, and Sales projects may be assigned.

- Minimum of 7 years of experience producing short and long-form content, both news and entertainment with live linear producing experience

- A strong understanding of social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat and YouTube) is required

- Must be able to research, set up, edit, and write content on a daily basis

- Experience with Adobe Premiere is required

- Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high-pressure news environment

- Capability to work both independently and as part of a team

- Strong newsgathering abilities

- Proficient in AP Style

- Solid knowledge of basic HTML

- Must be willing to work a flexible schedule to accommodate special events including nights, weekends and holidays

- Strong written, verbal and presentation skills required

- Bachelor's Degree required

The hiring range for this position in Los Angeles is $109,700 to $126,800 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.