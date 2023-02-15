Recruitment continues for a new agricultural commissioner for Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County leaders are in the interview phase with candidates vying to become the next agricultural commissioner.

The county Board of Supervisors talked about the recruitment process in a closed session Tuesday. No reportable action was taken.

Kamal Bagri, who was the first female agriculture commissioner for Stanislaus, accepted the same position in San Joaquin County. Bagri was promoted to the Stanislaus job in March 2021.

The county’s recruitment brochure boasts that 3,621 local farms generate more than $3 billion in annual revenue. Stanislaus is the state’s leading producer of turkeys and chickens.

County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said the recruitment for candidates will continue until a finalist is selected.

The salary range for the position, with a full title of agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures, is $115,710 to $173,576.

County employees hired before June 30, 2025 are eligible for up to a $10,000 bonus.