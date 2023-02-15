Open in App
Stanislaus County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Modesto Bee

Recruitment continues for a new agricultural commissioner for Stanislaus County

By Ken Carlson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jHDr_0knbWu2r00

Stanislaus County leaders are in the interview phase with candidates vying to become the next agricultural commissioner.

The county Board of Supervisors talked about the recruitment process in a closed session Tuesday. No reportable action was taken.

Kamal Bagri, who was the first female agriculture commissioner for Stanislaus, accepted the same position in San Joaquin County. Bagri was promoted to the Stanislaus job in March 2021.

The county’s recruitment brochure boasts that 3,621 local farms generate more than $3 billion in annual revenue. Stanislaus is the state’s leading producer of turkeys and chickens.

County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said the recruitment for candidates will continue until a finalist is selected.

The salary range for the position, with a full title of agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures, is $115,710 to $173,576.

County employees hired before June 30, 2025 are eligible for up to a $10,000 bonus.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Stanislaus County, CA newsLocal Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus State has no internet on campus, cancels classes after detecting network problem
Turlock, CA16 hours ago
How Juan Alanis can make the most of his time repping Modesto in CA capitol | Opinion
Modesto, CA6 days ago
Why did county know about Modesto’s IT meltdown days before city informed public?
Modesto, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor Zwahlen thanks voters for tax increase, vows better Modesto in state of city address
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Mayor to reflect on Modesto’s past year, what’s ahead in state of city speech
Modesto, CA2 days ago
TID farmers will get full water allotments, and then some, thanks to wet weather
Turlock, CA1 day ago
Modesto activist to be honored during MJC 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration
Modesto, CA17 hours ago
Update: SF police end probe of Stanislaus girl’s overdose death. Body was found in alley
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
Fleeing driver crashes into Stanislaus Regional bus, takes off on foot before being caught
Modesto, CA11 hours ago
Agonizing wait for answers on death of dog walkers from Modesto nears an end | Opinion
San Luis Obispo, CA18 hours ago
Why parents don’t trust school officials with liberal agendas | Opinion
Modesto, CA4 days ago
On the nation’s birthday, President Jimmy Carter paid a visit to Modesto. Here’s what happened
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Union Pacific investigating derailment of train cars in Riverbank
Riverbank, CA1 day ago
Finally, some promising news for embattled Modesto Junior College | Opinion
Modesto, CA7 days ago
Modesto woman killed in high-speed, head-on collision with farm tractor, CHP reports
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Man wins $5 million from lottery ticket in Waterford and plans to stay mum about his plans
Waterford, CA1 day ago
Meet Dr. G, a doctor who stayed in Modesto and made it her mission to help desperate diabetics
Modesto, CA5 days ago
Free after 14 years in prison for selling medical weed, Modesto man aims to change U.S. law
Modesto, CA7 days ago
Modesto JC announces ‘dramatic’ progress to bring college classes to local high schools
Modesto, CA7 days ago
Man who killed Modesto couple enters plea. Conviction overturned for man accused of hiring him
Modesto, CA3 days ago
Calaveras County Jail escapee found through use of Stanislaus County sheriff’s helicopter
Valley Springs, CA7 days ago
USPS mail carrier seriously injured in crash with a big rig west of Turlock
Turlock, CA4 days ago
Oakdale woman killed in single-vehicle crash. CHP trying to determine who was driving
Oakdale, CA1 day ago
Pitman High girls dominate, go 4-for-4 at section Masters Wrestling Championships
Turlock, CA1 day ago
Commercial structure fire on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto goes to three alarms
Modesto, CA3 days ago
Virus that brings severe vomiting, diarrhea found in Stanislaus. Here are steps to avoid it
Modesto, CA6 days ago
Modesto is getting an LDS temple. Here’s when, how the public can view plans for the site
Modesto, CA6 days ago
Modesto star Jeremy Renner gets electrified, recovering ‘like a mo-fo’ from snowplow accident
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Cold weather’s not down for the count. A temperature in Modesto this week could set record
Modesto, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy