Bethel Twp. rezoning issue not on ballot after missed deadline; trustees say delay not intentional

“The prosecutor also stated that missing the 14-day requirement was not a significant issue, but to certify it as soon as possible. However, the same prosecutor later gave the opposite opinion when the Board of Elections asked for an opinion,” the post states.
“We will never do this again, we will definitely dot our eyes and cross our Ts and be very intentional about all the dates that are on there. We didn’t, we simply didn’t this time,” Bethel Township Trustee Beth van Harren said.
Even though the trustees apologized, some residents said they are still skeptical.
“What I hope for is our voices are heard and if that’s through somehow the board of elections changing their minds (about) what they voted ... our voices need to be heard and people need to know what’s going on in this township. It’s not right,” Pfrogner said.
Next Wednesday people will have an opportunity to voice their concerns in front of the board of elections and the board could reconsider the petition.
Comments / 0