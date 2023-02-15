Open in App
Bethel, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Bethel Twp. rezoning issue not on ballot after missed deadline; trustees say delay not intentional

By WHIO Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUUA8_0knbV7M400

Tuesday night Bethel Township leaders admitted they made a mistake.

This comes after the township trustees missed the deadline to send a petition to the board of elections.

Residents said they got enough signatures to dispute trustees approving rezoning farmland so contractors could build houses on the land.

Tuesday evening more than a dozen people packed to a small community building to make their voices heard. Many wanted to know what went wrong.

The land at the center of the rezoning is 30 acres in the area of Dayton Brandt and Agenbroad roads.

Mike Arnold, the Bethel Township and Zoning administrator said last June D.A. Bowman Construction put in an application to re-zone the area.

>>I-TEAM: County recorders given option to not file ‘fraudulent’ liens from companies like MV Realty

Arnold said the township trustees ultimately approved the plans during an Oct. 25 meeting.

The township said on Nov. 22 the trustees received a petition for a referendum for this rezoning.

The petition would allow this to be put on the ballot and have voters decide on the issue.

Trustees had to vote on this within 14 days but did so in 16 days, therefore the Miami County Board of Elections did not certify the petition.

“They failed the community because they didn’t follow the law and now they’re using excuses,” Michele Pfrogner of Bethel Township said.

During the meeting Tuesday the trustees said they simply dropped the ball and that the decision was not intentional.

They said some of the reasons were holiday schedules, people being out of office and misleading information from the Miami County Prosecutor’s office about the deadline.

The township said in a social media post that they reached out to the Miami County Prosecutor’s office for an opinion on the matter, which took almost two weeks.

>> ‘Added layer of school safety;’ Armed response team approved for Mad River Local Schools

“The prosecutor also stated that missing the 14-day requirement was not a significant issue, but to certify it as soon as possible. However, the same prosecutor later gave the opposite opinion when the Board of Elections asked for an opinion,” the post states.

“We will never do this again, we will definitely dot our eyes and cross our Ts and be very intentional about all the dates that are on there. We didn’t, we simply didn’t this time,” Bethel Township Trustee Beth van Harren said.

Even though the trustees apologized, some residents said they are still skeptical.

“What I hope for is our voices are heard and if that’s through somehow the board of elections changing their minds (about) what they voted ... our voices need to be heard and people need to know what’s going on in this township. It’s not right,” Pfrogner said.

Next Wednesday people will have an opportunity to voice their concerns in front of the board of elections and the board could reconsider the petition.

If it does, it would be the rezoning on hold.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
‘It’s just not the right environment;’ Dayton RTA does not want high schoolers on buses
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
DPS fires contractor with Welcome Stadium renovation
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘He said she’s dead;’ Trotwood woman killed in Dayton shooting identified, man critically hurt
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 taken to a hospital from crash on I-75 South ramp to state Route 725; Ramp reopens
Miamisburg, OH20 hours ago
UPDATE: Woman injured after Dayton house is shot at Thursday night
Dayton, OH23 hours ago
Coroner IDs woman killed in Jefferson Twp. crash
Germantown, OH2 days ago
Police: Automatic license plate readers installed throughout Dayton to curb crime
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Coroner IDs Dayton man killed in Monday crash
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police in 3 area counties investigating pharmacy break-ins ‘highly suspected’ to be connected
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Up to $5,000 reward offered for tips on Preble Co. arson
Gratis, OH2 days ago
Man dies after accident involving baler at work in Beavercreek; OSHA investigating
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
1 in custody after shots fired in front of parole officer, lengthy chase ends in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH2 days ago
Missing Endangered Adult Alert canceled for Butler Co. man with dementia
West Chester Township, OH2 days ago
Man sentenced at least 12 years for deadly shooting outside of Jefferson Twp. bar
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Dayton man found guilty of shooting, killing woman in 2021
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Arrest made after argument leads to deadly shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘There’s a way to make it useful and usable;’ City of Dayton looking to revamp Kettering Field
Dayton, OH1 day ago
License plate reader helps police catch Dayton homicide suspect
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man arrested, accused of armed robbery at Kettering gas station
Kettering, OH3 days ago
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Local college students holding ‘borg-themed events’, doctors warn against them
Dayton, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Surveillance video shows car crash into ditch at construction site in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
4 players score in double figures in Dayton’s road win at UMass
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Peak allergy season coming soon: How doctors say you can start protecting against them today
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Warm, windy Thursday; Cooler heading into weekend
Dayton, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy