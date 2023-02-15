Rural Ohio is facing comparisons to Chernobyl after a massive chemical leak caused by a train derailment. Here's what the disaster really has in common with the nuclear accident.
By Hannah Getahun,
8 days ago
On February 3 a train derailment caused chemical spillage in East Palestine, Ohio.
The spill has already drawn online comparisons to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.
The Ohio event shares similarities — but also key differences — to the nuclear disaster.
Following the February 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, users on social media began sharing photos of an ominous black cloud hanging over the town — and fears that the disaster would become the new Chernobyl.
Many of these chemicals are carcinogenic or potentially carcinogenic, or are considered respiratory and eye irritants.
The toxicity of these chemicals initially prompted concerns about the health and safety of residents. Then came the comparisons to another disaster, one that happened nearly 40 years ago: The nuclear disaster in the city of Pripyat on April 26, 1986, which resulted in the spread of radioactive contaminants in Ukraine and across Europe.
Although the intense imagery from Ohio might have onlookers believe the state has a mini Chernobyl on its hands, the scale of Chernobyl's destruction was much worse. However, the environmental impact of the East Palestine incident should not be ignored, experts say.
Chemicals released during both disasters were carcinogenic, but Chernobyl was radioactive
Nobody died as a result of the East Palestine chemical spill
Two people died immediately following the explosion at Chernobyl. A month later, nearly 30 emergency workers died as a result of acute radiation sickness and one of cardiac arrest. Following the accident, it's estimated that thousands may have died as a result of cancers and blood diseases caused by chemical exposure from the Chernobyl power plant — although these figures are still being disputed.
In East Palestine, no deaths have been reported as a result of the derailment or the following fires and explosions, although residents say they are experiencing respiratory issues, sore throats, irritated eyes, headaches, and other ailments.
There have been reports of a significant amount of animal deaths
Following the controlled burn of chemicals to prevent a deadly explosion, residents say foxes, chickens, and other domesticated animals have died. There have also been approximately 3,500 dead fish counted in four nearby waterways, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday .
