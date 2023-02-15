Coach K attends first Duke game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since his retirement

DURHAM, N.C. – Former Duke men's basketball coach and Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski attended his first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night since he retired last April.

Coach K, who spent 42 years on the Duke bench, was in attendance to honor former assistant Mike Brey, who has said this is his final season at Notre Dame. Brey was an assistant under Krzyzewski at Duke from 1987 to 1995.

Krzyzewski had said during his last season in 2021-22 that did not plan on attending games during Jon Scheyer's first season so as to not be a distraction. But the opportunity to honor a former assistant brought him back to an arena where he raised countless banners.

Coach K finished his career as the winningest coach in college basketball with 1,202 wins, five national championships, 13 Final Four appearances and six gold medals as the coach of the U.S. Men's National team.

Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski watch Tuesday's Notre Dame-Duke game. Rob Kinnan, USA TODAY Sports

While this is the first game he's attended since retirement, players have said Coach K is a mainstay around campus.

Duke is 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12) have struggled this season, losing six of their last seven. They are a half-game in front of Louisville for last place in the ACC. Notre Dame has not won on the road this season.

