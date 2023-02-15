Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

LVMPD: 27-year-old booked for open murder in case of fatal stabbing

By Justine Verastigue,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJApv_0knbUlPy00

Las Vegas police have identified the suspect in the case where a man was fatally stabbed near a bus bench mid-January in the east valley.

Around 8:15 p.m. on January 15, Las Vegas police responded to a report of a person stabbed near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a man suffering from a stab wound. According to police, he was declared deceased on scene.

The suspect fled before police arrived. However, they were able to get a description of the killer, saying that he was a man between 30 to 40 years old wearing a hoodie and dark pants at the time of the stabbing.

BREAKING STORY: Man fatally stabbed in fight at east valley bus bench; killer at large

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect in this case to be 27-year-old Justin Bell.

"Bell was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team on February 13, 2023," police wrote. "He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon."

Police said the Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD's Major Violations Bureau. It is said to be compromised of the FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

