Indulge in some self-love this Valentine’s Day

Whether you have a Valentine or you are your own Valentine this year, these items will fill your heart either way.

In honor of Valentine’s Day , Round Table Pizza is offering some very cheesy heart-shaped pizzas.

With the purchase of one heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 14, guests receive a medium pizza for just $5! A great meal for families or couples!

If you are your own valentine this year, Protect yourself with the self-defense keychain from Fabulyss Boutique . This self-defense keychain includes multiple self-defense tools all on one keychain.

If your pooch is your Valentine this year, spoil them with Bonne et Filou , the first french inspired luxury brand for dogs. Bonne et Filou makes luxury dog treats with the highest quality, human-grade, natural ingredients.

