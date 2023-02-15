Open in App
Highland Springs, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Highland Springs state champion football team recognized at Virginia Capitol

By Brandon Carwile,

8 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of Highland Springs High School’s state championship football team were recognized at the Virginia Capitol on Monday.

Henrico County Public Schools announced on Twitter that the team was recognized with a joint resolution from Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico).

Last year, the Highland Springs football team finished with a perfect 15-0 record and defeated Maury High School to claim their fifth Class 5 state football championship in the past eight years.

