JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolled The Hell Outta James Bradberry With Valentine’s “Holding” Meme, And AJ Brown Did NOT Love It

No love lost between these two on Valentine’s Day…

I think most of America watched as Super Bowl 57 came down to the last few seconds this past Sunday evening, when what was an otherwise great game came down to what many viewed as a bullshit holding call.

Refs flagged Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for defensive holding, as he grabbed the jersey of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third-and-8, with the game tied at 35 with 1:54 remaining to play.

As a result, the Chiefs were able to essentially run the clock down and kick a walk-off field goal to win 38-35.

Honestly, I think people are upset mostly because it feels like the Eagles probably would’ve been the ones hoisting the Lombardi trophy had that call not happened, but we’ll never really know the answer to that obviously.

And while most fans watching felt it was ridiculous to let the game come down to that, James admitted afterwards that he was holding and he was hoping the refs would just let it slide, like they had several other times with other players on both teams during the game:

And JuJu took a minute out of his day today to troll the hell outta James, tweeting a Valentine card that reads:

“I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Honestly, pretty light-hearted and funny, if you ask me…

He shared the photo on Twitter along with the caption:

“Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody.”

Was it 100% necessary? No, not really.

I mean, the guy just won a Super Bowl, so it’s not like he needs to sit around tweeting about a call that could’ve been argued both ways in a very close game, but it’s pretty harmless in my opinion.

And before James even had a chance to respond himself, Eagles teammate and wide receiver AJ Brown fired back at JuJu, and he didn’t seem to find too much humor in the meme…

Among other things, he offered a sarcastic “congratulations,” in addition to telling JuJu he has a future as a “TikTok boy” after his contract ends:

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy .

He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Like I said, no love lost.

James did not directly respond to the original tweet, either, but seemingly jabbed back by tweeting this out earlier:

“ ALL-PRO #APJB”

Touché, James… can’t argue with that:

And finally, JuJu, had to have the final word in the matter, responding back to AJ:

“Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro.”