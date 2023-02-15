MSSU pours on 20 runs in their win over East Central

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern baseball was off to a great start with a 6-2 record headed into Tuesday’s game against East Central. After going on the road to face Delta State last weekend, the Lions were back on their home field.

The Lions faced windy conditions, but that didn’t stop them from scoring 20 runs in their win against East Central. Southern dominated over the Tigers 20-1 in seven innings and scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lions had a total of 19 RBIs and six of those came from Ryan Doran. Also, Southern had four batters hit a homerun. Those batters would be Nate Mieszkowski, Ryan Doran, Matt Miller and Garrett Rice.

The Lions will be back at home this Friday, February 17 against McKendree at 4 p.m.

