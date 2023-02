valleynewslive.com

‘Always bringing light to whatever he does’: Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon By Alix Larsen, 8 days ago

By Alix Larsen, 8 days ago

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Bemidji is seeing hardship this week. A member of their community died unexpectedly, after collapsing in ...