Christian McCaffrey's mom asked Eagles, Chiefs for Super Bowl advice

When the 49ers lost in the NFC Championship, not only did Christian McCaffrey miss out on a chance to play in his first Super Bowl, but he left the door open to get roasted by his mom.

CMC’s mom, Lisa, co-hosts the “Your Mom” podcast with Ashley Adamson and they were down in Arizona last week for the Super Bowl madness. During a media day, Lisa went around to Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players to ask for any advice they could give her football-loving son, who so desperately wants to play in the Super Bowl one day.

The players probably assumed she was asking about some 7-year-old and not a 26-year-old Pro Bowler, so the reactions were pretty great once she revealed she was McCaffrey’s mom. Perhaps the best one came from Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (2:16 mark below), who looked shocked when she revealed her identity.

“He played against you last week,” Lisa said. “He’s a running back on the 49ers.”

“What?! Who?” Maddox said.

“Christian McCaffrey,” Lisa said.

“Ohhhh!,” Maddox said, laughing. “You got a great son that’s really nice.”

“Well he wants to be in the Super Bowl! Help! Help!,” Lisa said.

“I’m sorry we had to put him out, but we had to,” Maddox said.

“Damn you!” Lisa joked.

Later in the week, Christian joined his mom and Adamson on their set at radio row for a funny sit-down interview. Lisa relayed all the championship advice she got for her son (1:33 mark below).

“They all gave me the 4-1-1 on what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl,” Lisa said, tongue-in-cheek. “A lot of hard work, putting the team first. So probably you weren’t doing those things, that’s why you didn’t make it.”

“That’s enlightening, thank you,” Christian deadpanned. “Did they mention anything about the health of the quarterback? Does that matter?”

“Shockingly, no,” Lisa said.

Got to give it up to the McCaffreys. Losing out on a chance to the Super Bowl stinks, but they’re still having fun with it.