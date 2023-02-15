NBA All-Star Weekend: History, participants and FAQ

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will start Feb. 17 from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah . The three-day event celebrates some of the best talent that the Association has had to offer throughout its existence.

While some have had issues with the current iteration of the Slam Dunk Contest, highlights are never lacking from that perspective.

With things set to get going on Friday, the participants for NBA All-Star Weekend have been announced. We’ll get into that a bit further below. But before that, let’s give you a breakdown of what the three-day event is and its schedule.

NBA All-Star Weekend history

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been the most popular on record. The 5-foot-6 Spud Webb winning this event back in 1986 set the tone for future years. That included the epic Michael Jordan battle with Dominique Wilkins in 1988 .

Unfortunately, the time of star players taking part in the event has long passed. We’re now seeing some unknowns and at least one NBA G-League player take part. Fans long for yesteryear in this regard.

From the Splash Brothers in Northern California to unknowns such as Jason Kapono winning it multiple times, the NBA Three-Point Contest has also had its fair share of moments during NBA All-Star Weekend.

More recently, the league has added the NBA Skills Challenge and Rising Stars game to the mix. They can be fun, too.

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Friday, February 17

Basketball Hall of Fame news conference: 5:30 PM ET on NBA TV

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

NBA Rising Stars Game: 9:00 PM ET on TNT

Saturday, February 18

NBA HBCU Classic: 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2

NBA All-Star Saturday night: 8:00 PM ET on TNT

— Skills Challenge

— Three-Point Contest

— Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 19

NBA All-Star Draft: 7:30 PM ET on TNT

NBA All-Star Game: 8:30 PM ET on TNT

Participants for NBA All-Star Weekend: Rising Star Game

NBA Rising Star Game

Team Pau

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Benedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers)

Team Deron

Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)

Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks)

Bones Hyland (Los Angeles Clippers)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Team Joakim

Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Team G-League

Sidy Cissoko

Scoot Henderson

Mojave King

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Mac McClung

Leonard Miller

Scotty Pippen Jr.

NBA Skills Challenge

Team Antetokounmpo

Alex Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Team Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson

Walker Kessler

Collin Sexton

Rookies

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

NBA Three-Point Contest

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

NBA Slam Dunk Contest

KJ Martin, Houston Rockets

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

