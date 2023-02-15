Open in App
NBA All-Star Weekend: History, participants and FAQ

By Vincent Frank,

8 days ago

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will start Feb. 17 from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah . The three-day event celebrates some of the best talent that the Association has had to offer throughout its existence.

While some have had issues with the current iteration of the Slam Dunk Contest, highlights are never lacking from that perspective.

With things set to get going on Friday, the participants for NBA All-Star Weekend have been announced. We’ll get into that a bit further below. But before that, let’s give you a breakdown of what the three-day event is and its schedule.

NBA All-Star Weekend history

Eileen Blass, USAT

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been the most popular on record. The 5-foot-6 Spud Webb winning this event back in 1986 set the tone for future years. That included the epic Michael Jordan battle with Dominique Wilkins in 1988 .

Unfortunately, the time of star players taking part in the event has long passed. We’re now seeing some unknowns and at least one NBA G-League player take part. Fans long for yesteryear in this regard.

From the Splash Brothers in Northern California to unknowns such as Jason Kapono winning it multiple times, the NBA Three-Point Contest has also had its fair share of moments during NBA All-Star Weekend.

More recently, the league has added the NBA Skills Challenge and Rising Stars game to the mix. They can be fun, too.

NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Friday, February 17

  • Basketball Hall of Fame news conference: 5:30 PM ET on NBA TV
  • NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • NBA Rising Stars Game: 9:00 PM ET on TNT

Saturday, February 18

  • NBA HBCU Classic: 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2
  • NBA All-Star Saturday night: 8:00 PM ET on TNT

— Skills Challenge

— Three-Point Contest

— Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 19

  • NBA All-Star Draft: 7:30 PM ET on TNT
  • NBA All-Star Game: 8:30 PM ET on TNT

Participants for NBA All-Star Weekend: Rising Star Game

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Rising Star Game

Team Pau

  • Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
  • Benedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
  • Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
  • Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)
  • Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
  • Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers)

Team Deron

  • Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
  • Jalen Green (Houston Rockets)
  • Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
  • Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks)
  • Bones Hyland (Los Angeles Clippers)
  • Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Team Joakim

  • Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)
  • Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
  • Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Team G-League

  • Sidy Cissoko
  • Scoot Henderson
  • Mojave King
  • Kenneth Lofton Jr.
  • Mac McClung
  • Leonard Miller
  • Scotty Pippen Jr.
NBA Skills Challenge

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team Antetokounmpo

  • Alex Antetokounmpo
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Team Utah Jazz

  • Jordan Clarkson
  • Walker Kessler
  • Collin Sexton

Rookies

  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
  • Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

NBA Three-Point Contest

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
  • Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
  • Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
  • Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
  • Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

NBA Slam Dunk Contest

  • KJ Martin, Houston Rockets
  • Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

Stay tuned to Sportsnaut as we cover the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend throughout. Bookmark this page to see who is participating, too.

