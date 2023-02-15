Opinion: We need to get cellphones out of our classrooms to prevent learning loss

Hoffman retired from full-time teaching last year and is now a substitute teacher at Helix High School. She lives in Rolando.

As a high school math teacher for the last 23 years, I have seen the rise of smartphone use in the classroom from a few students with phones and limited texting ability to what we have now — full-fledged, hand-held streaming/gaming/entertainment devices. And while we lament the learning loss that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, we should be focusing on the learning loss that happens every day in the classroom while our children are on their phones. What I know is that the damage that cellphones are doing to our children is relatively new to everyone: teachers, administrators and parents alike. Because it is so new, this issue has yet to be addressed for the problem it is.

What is this damage? Well, simply put, smartphones are irresistible and, consequently, students cannot stay off of them. Everything from movies to videogames can be accessed from your phone. I’ve seen students watch daytime TV, play games, and even, a couple of months ago, watch the World Cup during class time. Students tuned into their phones are not “present” in class; hours of instructional time are lost to them, putting many students at risk.

Even though my school has a “no cellphone” policy, it is virtually impossible to enforce. You can collect them at the door and hand them back at the end of a period, but this takes up valuable class time every day. If you see a phone out and being used inappropriately during class, you can have the student voluntarily give it up or you can take the phone away. Often, students will refuse to give up their phones, which can lead to confrontations and dramatic showdowns.

As an educator, this is the last type of interaction you want to create in your classroom. Confrontations are ugly, charged and a huge disruption to the class, which always works against the “team” environment that teachers try to cultivate. A few years ago, when this cellphone crisis began, I tried this strategy and vowed to never do it again. Consequently, students can use their phones all day long if they are determined to do so.

Regardless of the strategy, teachers spend an inordinate amount of time being the “phone police,” adding to the learning loss that phones already produce.

Now, a more disturbing trend has emerged — cheating. As a math teacher, I am greatly concerned about how easy it is to take a picture with a phone of a math problem, submit it through a math app online, and get the answer — and the steps — perfectly laid out. This can happen during a test, or can happen from prior periods where others have snapped a picture of the test and then sent it on to students that take the test later in the day. On several occasions, I have had students turn in perfect papers, but, when asked, they cannot reproduce the answers in front of me.

It seems to me that the solution is to have all smart phone connectivity turned off during school hours except for emergency contacts with parents, etc. I would imagine that this would have to be done through innovative phone providers and demanded by parents. Here is where I am going with this issue: We need parents, particularly new parents, to intervene.

This issue is unique at this juncture primarily because most teachers, administrators and parents never had smartphones while in school. We simply don’t realize how distracting and powerful these devices are for our children because we never went through it ourselves.

The first iPhone came out in 2007 and smartphones probably didn’t become ubiquitous in the classrooms for a few more years after that. The first generation of smartphone users are in their early 30s, some with their own children now in grade school. That leaves middle and high school students with parents who did not own smartphones while they were in school. Moving forward, I predict, and hope, that new parents — parents who had smartphones during school themselves — will lead the charge to limit cellphone use during school hours.

We all suspect that excessive phone use is detrimental to student learning, but only that first generation of smartphone users themselves really know what is going on. They have the power — I hope they will use it.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .