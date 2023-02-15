Open in App
Hudson, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hudson paying thousands so far to fight lawsuit over censure: I-Team

By Peggy Gallek,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHpsx_0knbO5hN00

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a legal fight between local leaders is costing taxpayers big money.

The I-Team requested the invoices Hudson City Council received for legal bills they are paying to defend the lawsuit filed by Councilwoman Nicole Kowalski. The invoice shows two attorneys are working on the case and, so far, billed the city $15,250 for their work since January.

Kowalski filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common Pleas Court in December. She is fighting city council’s Dec. 6 decision to censure her and is asking a judge to overturn council’s action.

‘The public has a right to know’: Complaints mount against Cleveland safety director

Council voted to publicly scold Kowalski, with what’s called a censure.

The censure was approve by council after Council President Chris Foster accused Kowalski of initiating an investigation on a council candidate about an alleged campaign finance violation, and accusing her of spending money and council resources pursuing the matter.

Kowalski has denied the allegations. The I-Team has learned through a public record’s request that she has also offered to dismiss the lawsuit if council will rescind the censure.

“As a long-time Hudson resident and twice-elected council member, Councilor Kowalski’s desire is to act in the best interests of the city and its residents, and to work productively with other members of council,” states a Jan. 24 letter from her attorney to the lawyer representing council. “The events of December 6, 2022, and the following weeks have created a divide in council and in the community. Councilor Kowalski has taken resident comments at recent council meetings to heart, and wants to move forward in a productive, cooperative manner and to continue to serve the community. For settlement purposes only, Councilor Kowalski is willing to dismiss the Action and not seek damages, attorneys’ fees, and costs, if Council agrees to rescind the December 6, 2022 censure of her with a majority vote.”

Are you one of 200K Ohioans losing Medicaid in April? What to know and what to do

We emailed every council member asking if they are considering settling.  Most did not respond.

Foster sent the following statement:

“I cannot speak to the lawsuit for obvious reasons,“ Foster stated. “So please do not construe a lack of direct response to mean anything more than speaking about an active lawsuit is irresponsible and ill advised.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
East Palestine: Federal investigators to discuss findings on derailment
East Palestine, OH21 hours ago
Prosecutor: Paroled murderer ‘terrorized’ local woman
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Buttigieg to travel to East Palestine on Thursday amid criticism Biden administration isn’t doing enough
East Palestine, OH22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I-TEAM: Council demands action after explosive e-mails come from CLE airport workers
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Convicted killer appeals murder of Cleveland officer Shane Bartek: I-Team
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Parents of KSU student killed in hit-skip want stiffer charges
Kent, OH17 hours ago
Biden says train company ‘should clean it up’ in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Watch: Trump stops at McDonald’s during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
East Palestine residents worry about becoming ‘political pawn’ as visits continue
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
1 person killed in Oakwood Village factory explosion, medical examiner confirms
Bedford, OH2 days ago
Watch: Cleveland airport parking charge exposed
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Driver charged with killing Kent State student
Kent, OH1 day ago
‘Don’t target us’: Cleveland EMS union leader speaks out after ambulance hit by gunfire
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Controversial bike lane project back on in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
‘We’re in this for the long run’: EPA orders Norfolk Southern to conduct all cleanup in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Video shows attack at Hopkins Airport
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
I-Team: Rocky River substitute teacher removed after using slur
Rocky River, OH2 days ago
Why Giant Eagle is removing some of its bottled water from shelves
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Explosives found in Summit County home
Green, OH1 day ago
Video shows moment of explosion in Oakwood Village manufacturing plant fire
Broadview Heights, OH2 days ago
‘Something just blew’: 911 calls reveal terrifying moments after Oakwood Village explosion
Bedford, OH1 day ago
Ambulance struck by gunfire while transporting patient in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Video: Chihuahuas rescued from hoarding situation in Lorain County
Lorain, OH17 hours ago
Suspects in high-end car theft ring face judge
Parma, OH1 day ago
WATCH: New footage of car crashing into Elyria bakery
Elyria, OH18 hours ago
Two arrested in brutal attack of Cleveland man: I-Team
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
I-Team: How to help Cleveland Heights police catch suspect in fatal crash
Cleveland Heights, OH1 day ago
I-Team: New police video shows lead-up to shooting at Macedonia store
Macedonia, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy