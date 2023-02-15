Bronny James Headlines Selections for 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

LeBron’s son will represent Team USA for the first time.

USA Basketball announced its 13-man roster for the Nike Hoops Summit on Tuesday, and among the selected players was Bronny James , son of Lakers superstar LeBron James .

Bronny will join 12 U.S. teammates at the Moda Center in Portland. They’ll face off against a “World” Team which is assembled of some of the top U-19 players from various FIBA organizations across the globe.

The Sierra Canyon HS senior has never made an appearance for USA Basketball, so he will be making his international debut in Portland in April.

Among James’s teammates at the Nike Hoops Summit will include 247Sports’ No. 2 and No. 3 overall recruits , Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner.

The full men’s roster includes James, Edwards, Wagner, Jared McCain, Sean Stewart, Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Isaiah Collier, Eric Dailey Jr., Ron Holland, Jackson Shelstad, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Cody Williams.

As it stands, James is the only player on the men’s team who has yet to commit to a college. LeBron’s eldest son, Bronny is the No. 34 recruit in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports, and is considered a four-star recruit.

He’ll be sharing the floor with some top talent , so it’ll be a chance to see how the 6'3", 190-pound prospect sizes up alongside the other esteemed members of his graduating class.

This is just the latest accomplishment James has ticked off his belt, having been named a McDonald’s All-American just a few weeks earlier. Oh, and of course, he was front row as his father broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record .

In addition to the men’s team, USA basketball announced its women’s team, including 13 players who will be taking the floor on April 8, too.