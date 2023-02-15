Man killed in Fallbrook nursery shooting identified
By Jafet Serrato,
8 days ago
FALLBROOK, Calif. – The man who died in a triple shooting at a Fallbrook nursery has been identified, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Francisco Hernandez Mireles, 69, was killed Friday as he was one of three people shot at the Atkins Nursery at 3100 Reche Road, deputies said.
Mireles and the two others who got shot are believed to be employees of the nursery. Deputies suspect that 76-year-old Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, the father of one of the victims who worked at the property, shot all of them.
Comments / 0