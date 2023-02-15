Man killed in Fallbrook nursery shooting identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. – The man who died in a triple shooting at a Fallbrook nursery has been identified, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Francisco Hernandez Mireles, 69, was killed Friday as he was one of three people shot at the Atkins Nursery at 3100 Reche Road, deputies said.

Mireles and the two others who got shot are believed to be employees of the nursery. Deputies suspect that 76-year-old Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, the father of one of the victims who worked at the property, shot all of them.

Authorities later found Gutierrez at the nursery.

Deputies also announced the type of weapon used in the triple shooting, revealing that it was a .22 caliber rifle.

The weapon that San Diego Sheriff’s deputies said was used in North County shooting.

The two employees who got shot, a woman in her 30s as well as a man in his 70s, are expected to survive.

Mireles’ cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

