Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Women Veterans’ Association celebrates 5 years of service

By Erin Hunter,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ2QD_0knbLKxe00

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Concho Valley Women Veterans’ Association is celebrating 5 years of community service.

“We have definitely grown. We all collaborate with the same goal and the same heart and that is to support, inspire, and serve,” said CVWVA Executive Director, Laura Serrano.

This is the first all-women’s veteran organization established here in the Concho Valley. They tell us it’s important to surround yourself with women who understand what it’s like to serve our country.

“It provided an organization that we felt we belong to when so many other veterans organizations ostracized women veterans. This is a place where we feel welcome to come and be ourselves and still have that comradery with our fellow veterans that we all missed out on when we were still active duty,” said CVWVA Executive Secretary, Kristie Young.

This group’s leadership and service date back to the 80s. A time when the environment for women in the military was drastically different.

“It has definitely evolved for the better, thank goodness because when I started I kept hearing go home your a female you’re supposed to be out making babies,” said Melba King with CVWVA.

“I was forced out of service because I was pregnant,” said Beverly Godfrey with CVWVA.

Thanks to women like them, who’ve paved the way there are plenty more opportunities today.

“Most of us wouldn’t be here we wouldn’t have the benefits that we have now,” said Young.

As they hit this 5-year milestone they hope to invite other active duty and female veterans to join. The group meets once a month downtown at 119 N Chadbourne St.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Ash Wednesday in San Angelo
San Angelo, TX13 hours ago
Fort Concho to host Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day
San Angelo, TX17 hours ago
KLST Interview with Dr. Jason Pierce
San Angelo, TX12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Angelo Trade Days
San Angelo, TX12 hours ago
Seventh annual Brews, Ewes & BBQ just around the corner
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
KSAN Forever Family: Nathaniel
San Angelo, TX15 hours ago
Structure fire in San Angelo neighborhood
San Angelo, TX21 hours ago
ASUPD attempting to locate Alanna Barnett
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Our Water: Emergency Repairs to High Service Pump #5
San Angelo, TX15 hours ago
Concho Valley boys basketball Area Round pairings, times, and locations
San Angelo, TX16 hours ago
PAWS asks for help with two dogs “intentionally poisoned”
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
O.H Ivie known by anglers across the U.S, produces 9th Legacy Lunker
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Crash on Bryant sends one driver to the hospital
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
City Council reaches decision on Cox Lane
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Firefighters cut through roof of apartment building
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
PHOTOS: Brush fire breaks out at KOA
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday February 22nd
San Angelo, TX11 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: The Eden Bulldogs fall in the Bi-District round of playoffs
Eden, TX2 days ago
Irion County dominates Paint Rock 82-12 in Bi-District round of playoffs
Mertzon, TX2 days ago
Rams Jordan Williams sets all-time career hit record
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: #6 Lady Falcons advance to the regional tournament for the first time since 2021
Veribest, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy