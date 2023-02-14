Open in App
WKBN

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAHVs_0knbL29p00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gov. DeWine injured in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Man dies after thrown from buggy during crash
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Teen identified in fatal crash in Mercer County
Mercer, PA22 hours ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
Parents upset over new soccer coach in Champion
Champion Township, OH11 hours ago
Police find woman who was restrained in attic in Boardman: report
Boardman, OH20 hours ago
FirstEnergy says this popular gift to blame for recent outages
Austintown, OH20 hours ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede, panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Federal officials screened 350+ houses over weekend in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Toxic soil from train derailment to be taken to local city
East Liverpool, OH4 hours ago
Report: Browns restructure deal with Pro Bowler, create cap space
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Former nurse sentenced in death of Ohio nursing home resident
Lewis Center, OH19 hours ago
Classic rock group coming to Youngstown Amphitheatre for 50th anniversary tour
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian struck while walking dog; police still investigating
Pine Township, PA2 days ago
Charge filed in local animal abandonment case
Masury, OH20 hours ago
Two dead at a Morrow County gas station shooting
Marengo, OH17 hours ago
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report: Browns to part ways with high-priced veteran
Cleveland, OH57 minutes ago
Fast food restaurant to change location in Boardman
Boardman, OH3 hours ago
Child found asleep in smoke-filled apartment in Girard
Girard, OH22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy