Kevin Durant Is 27 Points Away From NBA History

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is 27 points away from making NBA history.

Kevin Durant has not played since January 8 , when he sprained his MCL against the Miami Heat in Florida.

The 13-time NBA All-Star was on the Brooklyn Nets at the time, but he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade last week.

According to Duane Rankin of azcentral, Durant will be out until after the All-Star break.

Whenever he makes his debut for the Suns, it will be one of the most intriguing things to watch in the NBA.

The superstar forward is widely regarded as a top-five player, and he is joining a team that already has Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

In addition, Durant is also on pace to make NBA history whenever he plays his next game.

The former Texas star is 14th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, and he is just 27 points away from passing Oscar Robertson for 13th.

Durant has 26,684 career points over 978 regular season games, and he is currently averaging 29.7 points per contest (while shooting 55.9% from the field).

He has already moved up on the list many times this year, so it will be exciting to see where he finishes his career.

At 34, Durant is still playing like he is in his prime.

This had been his third season playing for the Nets, and before that, he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer is a two-time NBA Champion and won the 2014 MVP Award.