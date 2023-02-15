Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade to have large law enforcement presence

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said they're also planning to make sure that a repeat of the Royals’ victory parade in 2015 does not occur, where 100 children became separated from their parents.
There will be seven reunification locations along the parade route, which will be posted to KCPD’s social media and websites.
The two-mile-long parade starts at noon and will begin on Grand Boulevard at 6th street. The parade will then head south on Grand Boulevard to Pershing Road and turn west on Pershing Road coming to an end at Union Station.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority says the area will likely become congested quickly, and are offering free park and ride shuttles.
There will be a variety of options available for parking, as well as a transportation service to the parade route in order to cut down on some of the back-up from traffic, including the Kansas City Zoo, Worlds of Fun and Hy-Vee Arena.
Comments / 0