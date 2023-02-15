Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Parents concerned after “kill list” found on Cape Coral school bus

By Elisia Alonso,

8 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Parents at Mariner Middle School feared the worst after a notebook containing a kill list was found on a school bus.

The incident was reported to school officials in the last week of January. A parent turned the notebook into officials after noticing disturbing information written down.

One note said, “What if the world ended, I would kill (redacted) first and then (redacted) and then the kid in front of me.”

On the last page was a “murder list” numbered 1-5 with no names written down.

The principal and school resource officer identified the student the notebook belonged to.

Police were able to locate the student who was at home sick.

Reports show police contacted the student’s mother.

She told police she was aware of the notebook and said this was abnormal behavior for the student. Adding she “should have destroyed it.”

She told police she believed the child was spending too much time playing violent video games and that they were having a negative impact.

The mother told investigators this was the student’s first year at the school and the child was having difficulty adjusting.

Police ultimately found no credible threat of violence, and reports show no crime was committed.

The student was reported to the school’s mental health team, and the Department of Children and Families was contacted.

The Lee County School District said families involved in the incident were notified.

