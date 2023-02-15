Open in App
Williamsport, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming county contractor pleads guilty to seven counts theft in federal court

By NCPA Staff,

8 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Williamsport contactor tasked with installing elevators at six different homes and a church has pled guilty to seven counts of theft in federal court.

After failing several different customers, Michael Bloom, 44, of Williamsport was charged with various felonies over multiple cases for his failure to follow through with work agreements.

“Rather than delivering on his promises, Bloom repeatedly scammed Pennsylvanians out of their hard-earned money,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “He targeted older individuals, pocketed $106,860 from his clients, and did not complete the work he promised. That’s theft, pure and simple.”

Five of the homeowners left in the lurch by Bloom were over 60 years old. In all seven cases, Bloom took deposits and provided little or no services in return. When residents requested refunds, Bloom refused to return the deposits.

Bloom pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft by unlawful taking. Sentencing date for April 27 was set at the hearing.

Any consumers who believe they or their family members may have been a victim of Michael Bloom should file a complaint online with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov , or call 800-441-2555.

