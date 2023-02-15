Priscilla Presley denies giving Elvis’ possessions to Bam Margera

Priscilla Presley is livid over Bam Margera’s interpretation of their recent get-together.

Last week, the troubled “Jackass” star — whom friends believe has fallen off the wagon amid his sobriety struggles — posted photos and videos to one of his Instagram accounts documenting a “lunch” he had with Presley — whom he claimed he met through her son, Navarone Garcia — at her home.

Margera, 43, then told TMZ that Priscilla, 77, gave him two of her late husband Elvis Presley’s personal possessions — a robe and a ring — which he gifted to his dad and rapper Yelawolf, respectively.

But according to Priscilla — who is still grieving the Jan. 12 death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley — none of that is true.

She told TMZ on Tuesday that Garcia, 35, asked her to have a “new friend” come over but that she had “no idea who [Margera] was or that he was filming in [her] home without [her] consent.”

Priscilla said the stunt performer “talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with [her] for his father, who is a big fan.”

“Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling,” she went on, calling Margera “a dishonest and unstable individual.”

As for the robe and ring in question, Priscilla insisted she did not give the skateboarder “anything of Elvis’.”

“I still have everything he ever touched,” she claimed. “I would never disrespect Elvis, who was the love of my life, by giving away anything that belonged to him.”

Though Priscilla said she and her son “want no further communication” with Margera, she still hopes he “gets the help he needs and does what is right.”

Shortly after, a statement about the debacle appeared on Margera’s official Instagram page .

“I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behavior,” the message read. “I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass.”

“Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave [my dad] Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff,” the message continued. “I’m making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry. 💜.”