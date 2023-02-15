Olivia Wilde posts about ‘selfish’ and ‘crippling’ love after Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde is reflecting on the good and bad of love nearly three months after she and Harry Styles split .

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director, 38, reposted an excerpt from author John Steinbeck’s letter to his son, Thom, on Valentine’s Day, which explains different types of love.

“There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind,” he wrote in the 1958 note.

“The other is an outpouring of everything good in you—of kindness and consideration and respect—not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable.”

The letter concludes: “The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.”

In November, Page Six confirmed that Wilde and Styles, 28, broke up after nearly two years of dating.

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told us at the time.

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

Following the split, the former One Direction singer spent the holidays with his mom , Anne Twist, and his sister, Gemma Styles, in England.

Wilde, on the other hand, has been focused on spending time with her two children : Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

On Tuesday, Ericka Genaro, the former nanny of Wilde and the “Ted Lasso” star filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the former couple for firing her after she asked to take a three-day “stress leave,” which would have involved “radio silence,” according to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six.

Genaro is suing for punitive damages, attorney’s fees and the cost of the lawsuit.

Page Six was the first to report that Styles and Wilde were dating in 2021 after the former couple was photographed holding hands at the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s manager’s wedding.