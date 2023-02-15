Workers decry delay in opening Amazon Humboldt Park facility 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) – Workers in Humboldt Park are calling out Amazon, saying they're ready to go to work and are demanding a start date.

Activists from "Get to Work," and "Black Workers Matter" were protesting Amazon's delayed opening at its new location near Division and Kostner.

The groups are also accusing Amazon of not fulfilling its promise to hire staff from the West Side.

In a statement, Amazon said, "Construction is ongoing at this facility and we plan to launch later this year. We look forward to working with local community organizations regarding employment opportunities and community initiatives."