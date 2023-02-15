Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

In run for mayor, Ald. Sophia King wants to rebuild bridges she says Mayor Lightfoot burned

By Dana Kozlov,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7AIM_0knbEa8d00

Ald. Sophia King wants to rebuild bridges she says Mayor Lightfoot burned 03:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Sophia King (4th) has said she never set out to hold the Mayor's office.

Now, seven years after being appointed to represent parts of the South Loop, Bronzeville, Hyde Park, and Kenwood neighborhoods, and then winning two subsequent elections, she wants to be the next mayor of Chicago.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov sat down with King to talk about why and what she would do.

"There are many reasons to become mayor," King said.

For King, one of them is rebuilding bridges current Mayor Lori Lightfoot has burned.

"There is so much dissension between this mayor and everyone, quite frankly," she said.

King, seven years into her political career, believes she can rebuild those bridges while focusing on priorities – like bolstering police patrols – which she says will help combat crime.

"We have a plan that puts 50% more officers in the communities, in all of the communities, because they're all being plagued with violence," she said.

King said she plans to increase police patrols by switching to a two-shift system, meaning officers would work 10 hours a day four days a week – rather than 8 hours a day five days a week – while the city works to hire more officers to increase overall manpower.

It's one thing to say hire more police officers, but how does King plan to do that since recruitment has been such a problem for the Chicago Police Department in recent years?

"Retired officers, who work other jobs anyway; a lot of them are in security. I would bring back retired officers," King said.

King plans to bring back 1,000 retired officers if elected, assigning them first as detectives and then as needed.

"I would put them in surge times; you know, when we have festivals, on the lake," and on the CTA, she said.

She also plans to offer incentives to retired officers to rejoin CPD.

"A couple things; with retired officers, they already have benefits, they already have pension. They wouldn't be working full time," she said.

She also believes in holding officers accountable, and she'd replace Police Supt. David Brown with someone within the CPD ranks.

"I believe he's lost the trust of the rank and file," she said.

To help recruit new officers and new public school teachers, King wants to sell them vacant lots, give them interest-free mortgages, and offer down payment assistance. How would she pay for it? She said the money is already there in the city budget.

"We had $85 million in 2022 we allocated to this administration. They not only did not spend 5 million of it, but I do know that now they've rolled that over into the 2023 budget, but if that's your priority, why are not spending it?" she said.

King also wants to immediately bolster alternative response teams; social workers and mental health professionals who respond to non-violent 9-1-1 calls.

But again, there's the money issue. King said she'd look for budget inefficiencies and other income sources before raising any taxes.

By the way, Tuesday is her 57th birthday.

One thing you might not know about her: she described herself as a mean bid whist player.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago City Council to see major turnover with 12 open seats in municipal election
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicagoans vote for Police District Council candidates for first time
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Candidates for 1st Ward alderperson talk crime, affordability, transparency
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayoral candidates spend one more day crisscrossing city before Election Day
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
2023 Chicago election likely to be only round one in crowded mayor's race
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
With Burke family reign coming to an end in 14th Ward, two candidates vie for seat
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago mayoral candidates vying for last-minute votes
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Polls show 19% of voters still undecided in Chicago mayoral race
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Coalition of Chicago-area mayors stand against proposed rail company merger
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Hundreds participating in Hustle Chicago's stair climb fundraiser
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Weather Alert: At least 2 tornadoes confirmed in Chicago suburbs
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago Bulls College Prep evacuated, threat deemed false
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
'Three bangs': CPD looks for suspect in Cermak restaurant shooting
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Gold Star memorial outside Chicago's Soldier Field defaced
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Correctional officer among 2 shot outside night club in Near South Side
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Illinois State Police investigate three separate shootings on the Dan Ryan
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Firefighters rescue person on CTA Blue Line tracks in the Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city colleges starting today
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago group brings Mobile Mental Health bus to Black, Latino residents
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
13-year-old shot in Rogers Park parking lot
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Brief tornado surprises residents in Joliet area
Joliet, IL8 hours ago
Car hits motorbike in Ashburn; two juveniles injured
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Joliet area tornado leaves trees on ground, debris scattered
Plainfield, IL3 hours ago
Chicago couple 'bombarded' with cold calls from attorneys after fender bender
Chicago, IL3 days ago
CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service between Addison and Western for repairs
Addison, IL3 days ago
SWAT teams surround home on Northwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Accused con artist using Chance the Rapper's name pleads not guilty to charges
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
At least 1 person arrested after suspected shooting on I-290 at Ridgeland Avenue
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway hit and run identified as Colette Smith, 31
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police search for thief who tied up Verizon store worker
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy