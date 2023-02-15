ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Tessa O'Leary, Josh Lim helping their teams

TESSA O’LEARY

Venice girls basketball, sophomore

Tessa O’Leary and her Venice teammates are 20-5 on the season after a huge, and loud, win Thursday night in the Region 7A-3 quarterfinals.

Taking on Sarasota for the third time the season became a “battle, battle, battle” for the squad, head coach Jeremy Martin said.

Tessa O’Leary lead the Lady Indians on Thursday night, putting up 22 points for the team.

“Tessa had a great game,” Martin said.

It was a team effort, which O’Leary paced on Thursday.

They traveled to face off against No. 2 Plant late Tuesday.

“They’re a really good team but we’re up for it,” Martin said.

The Lady Indians squad have not lost a game in 2023.

JOSH LIM

Venice tennis, senior

A new edition to the Venice High School tennis seniors, Josh Lim was moved to No. 1 singles and has scored two straight victories in that position after, the previous match, winning his No. 2 singles competition.

He’s also 2-1 in doubles to start his Venice career.

Lim recently moved to Venice from Illinois and has been a strong edition for an already strong Venice tennis squad.

Both boys and girls squads are 3-0 going into this week.

Lim defeated Lemon Boy’s Stevie Ethier in two sets, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday.

In his first competition for Venice a week ago, Lim won his match against a Bishop Verot opponent in two sets, 4-0, 4-0. On Monday, he won in a match at Bradenton Christian and another doubles match with Evan VanBuskirk.

With Venice teammates, including the No. 1 doubles tandem of Seth Neitlich and Charlie Siddons that reached the Florida state title match before falling a year ago, the Venice team is looking to have a strong year.

The teams has matches at North Port on Wednesday and hosts St. Stephens on Thursday.