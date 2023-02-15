ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Lockey-Progl, Cornish help their hoops teams

ARYIANNA LOCKEY-PROGL

Port Charlotte girls basketball

Aryianna Lockey-Progl, a junior, helped control a tough tempo of defense in her squad’s defeat of Braden River on Thursday night.

The victory in the Class 5A-Region 3 girls basketball quarterfinal matchup Thursday gives the Pirates another chance to compete tonight.

After Braden River held close, down just 17-15, in the second quarter, Port Charlotte exploded — scoring 16 unanswered points, with 12 of those 16 coming from Lockey-Progl in that period.

By halftime, Port Charlotte was up 38-17.

It was that boost that helped Port Charlotte get the win — aided by her defensive pressure on Braden River, along with her teammates Hailey Cohen and Nayeliz Figuera Verges. The trio forced Braden River turnovers that helped spark the Pirates’ scoring fest.

Ultimately, the Pirates won 63-22 and play again tonight.

CHRIS CORNISH

Charlotte boys basketball

Chris Cornish helped lead his team to another district championship on Friday night.

Cornish scored a game-high 20 points, most through slam dunks, as Charlotte downed Fort Myers in the District 6A-11 championship game.

He also got into foul trouble — but he said he knows every game is a team effort.

“At the end of the day we’re all trying for something bigger, which is a state championship. There are days when others go off or everyone goes off. That’s what happened (Friday),” Cornish said. “Everyone played their part.”

The Tarpons started the game on a 9-0 run and had a 21-9 lead after one quarter, 43-19 at the half. Eventually in the second half, the running clock started before the game ended 77-55.

Charlotte (14-13) hosts a regional playoff game Thursday.

“Our schedule this season prepared us for this moment. All the hard teams at the City of Palms, Kingdom of the Sun, prepared us for this championship,” Cornish said. “Now, we’re trying for bigger and better things.”