Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Winner of record $2 billion Powerball jackpot has been identified — 3 months later

By Patrick Reilly,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNxLj_0knbES1h00

The winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot sold in California has finally been identified, three months after the historic windfall.

Edwin Castro was revealed by California lottery officials as the lucky player who won the largest lottery prize in US history in the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing.

Castro, who alone matched all six numbers plus the powerball, purchased the ticket at Joe’s Service Center, a gas station in Los Angeles County.

No additional information was released about Castro, who was not present at Tuesday’s press conference and has declined to participate in media interviews.

The winner’s name is public record in California. Only 11 US states, including New Jersey, allow winners to remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zX5uy_0knbES1h00
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November’s record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot on Tuesday.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPWMc_0knbES1h00
Owner of Joe’s Service Center in Altadena Joe Chahayed received $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
AP

Officials did read a statement provided by Castro:

“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system. The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education – both public schools and colleges – makes this a huge win for the state.

“As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that, as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”

Castro, who had up to a year from the draw date to claim his prize, opted to take the lump cash payment, totaling a jaw-dropping $997.6 million. He also had the option to accept payment in an annuity, which would get doled out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

Joseph Chahayed, the owner of Joe’s Service Center, also received a $1 million check for selling the winning ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjp82_0knbES1h00
November’s drawing was the largest lottery jackpot in US history.
AP

Chahayed’s son told NBC Los Angeles that they’re selling now more lottery tickets at the store than ever.

“We’ve seen a lot more of what we call lucky buyers that come from all over the state,” Joe Chahayed Jr. told the news outlet.

Nationally, three tickets matched five numbers in that drawing but did not his the Powerball. Those tickets were each worth roughly $1.15 million.

There had been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner since Aug. 3, causing the jackpot to swell to over 2 billion.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is just 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman who plunged from Disneyland garage ID’d as Arizona mom Marney Schoenfeld
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
The evidence of charter-school success is undeniable — why hold them back?
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Anti-charter NY pols send kids to $60K private schools: ‘Pure hypocrisy’
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Florida teacher suspended for using kids as ‘political props,’ having white kids bow to black classmates in TikTok videos
Orlando, FL15 hours ago
Star teen volleyball player loses legs in crash caused by unlicensed driver in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Beloved New York HS soccer coach dies while helping son from rough waters
Oneida, NY10 hours ago
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dead at 20
Paradise, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy