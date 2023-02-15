2nd chance for ‘Cody.’ Police raise surgery money for severely hurt Tri-Cities dog

A good pup has been having a hard time after being injured, but thanks to the help of a local police department and caring donors, he’s going to get the surgery he needs.

Cody was found near Ruppert Road and West Van Giesen Street last week with an injured back leg.

The West Richland Police Department ’s animal control officers posted on social media that he was in need, and residents donated money to cover an X-ray at Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency services.

West Richland Police raised money to help Cody get surgery after the pup was found with a severe leg injury. West Richland PD

The X-Ray revealed Cody’s leg was in worse shape than they had thought.

They’re not sure if he was shot or if gravel is embedded in the leg from being hit by a car. Unfortunately, he’s going to need the leg amputated, according to the social media posts. They’re not sure how long ago he was injured, because he had no open wounds.

The post said that Cody is very well mannered considering the circumstances and has been strong throughout his ordeal. They also said he has a lot of love to give, calling him a good dog that deserves a second chance.

West Richland Police raised money to help Cody get surgery after the pup was found with a severe leg injury. West Richland Police

It didn’t take long after posting the update for donors to call Dr. Menks’ Mobile Vet Care to help raise the estimated $1,000 for his surgery.

Dr. Menks frequently works with the police department, raising funds for animals in need of veterinary care. Any donations over the amount needed for Cody will go to the next animal in need.

Anyone interested in donating for future care can call Dr. Menks at 509-438-4800