Open in App
West Richland, WA
See more from this location?
Tri-City Herald

2nd chance for ‘Cody.’ Police raise surgery money for severely hurt Tri-Cities dog

By Cory McCoy,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvfBB_0knbEPNW00

A good pup has been having a hard time after being injured, but thanks to the help of a local police department and caring donors, he’s going to get the surgery he needs.

Cody was found near Ruppert Road and West Van Giesen Street last week with an injured back leg.

The West Richland Police Department ’s animal control officers posted on social media that he was in need, and residents donated money to cover an X-ray at Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpGuK_0knbEPNW00
West Richland Police raised money to help Cody get surgery after the pup was found with a severe leg injury. West Richland PD

The X-Ray revealed Cody’s leg was in worse shape than they had thought.

They’re not sure if he was shot or if gravel is embedded in the leg from being hit by a car. Unfortunately, he’s going to need the leg amputated, according to the social media posts. They’re not sure how long ago he was injured, because he had no open wounds.

The post said that Cody is very well mannered considering the circumstances and has been strong throughout his ordeal. They also said he has a lot of love to give, calling him a good dog that deserves a second chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTacU_0knbEPNW00
West Richland Police raised money to help Cody get surgery after the pup was found with a severe leg injury. West Richland Police

It didn’t take long after posting the update for donors to call Dr. Menks’ Mobile Vet Care to help raise the estimated $1,000 for his surgery.

Dr. Menks frequently works with the police department, raising funds for animals in need of veterinary care. Any donations over the amount needed for Cody will go to the next animal in need.

Anyone interested in donating for future care can call Dr. Menks at 509-438-4800

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tri-cities, WA newsLocal Tri-cities, WA
Tri-Cities police helped injured dog get surgery. Now ‘Cody’ needs a new home
West Richland, WA2 hours ago
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 22, 2023
Kennewick, WA2 hours ago
Fight in front of downtown Tri-Cities restaurant ends with multiple shots fired
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SWAT situation in Kennewick ends with arrest
Kennewick, WA23 hours ago
Kennewick police on the hunt for man wanted for murder
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
VFW manager accused of stealing $300,000 in pull tab cash and more in Prosser
Prosser, WA1 day ago
WSP responds to 57 crashes from Yakima to Walla Walla
Yakima, WA23 hours ago
Man robbed in Richland ends in fight and suspect dragged a quarter mile
Richland, WA3 days ago
Wapato man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder
Wapato, WA1 day ago
Black Friday shoplifter headed to prison after parking lot shooting in Tri-Cities
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Shots fired outside Kennewick restaurant, KPD searching for suspect
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
$1M arrest warrant issued for 2018 suspected accomplice in Kennewick teen slaying
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Fight at house party near Tri-Cities golf course ends with 1 person shot
Richland, WA3 days ago
Sunnyside man accused of shooting neighbor in dog dispute charged with assault
Sunnyside, WA2 days ago
How long until we see homeless camps in the Tri-Cities? Badger Club addresses the issue | Opinion
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Wind knocks out power around Tri-Cities. Plus, what the next storm is bringing
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
TRIDEC states concerns about ripple effect of Pasco Amazon Warehouses on Tri-Cities
Pasco, WA2 days ago
Want to run for Miss Tri-Cities or volunteer to help? Info session coming up
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Woman allegedly tries to pass drugs at prison
Walla Walla, WA3 days ago
Family of man killed by gang members files wrongful death suit against Yakima Valley mall
Union Gap, WA4 days ago
Richland cafe trains workers with disabilities to fill demand for restaurant jobs
Richland, WA21 hours ago
Pasco’s marijuana shop plan is discriminatory, and other Herald letters to the editor | Opinion
Pasco, WA2 days ago
3 teens arrested after armed robbery, shots fired in Walla Walla
Walla Walla, WA5 days ago
Tri-Cities judge charged with 2nd DUI returns to work. But there are limits
Richland, WA4 days ago
A new restaurant hopes to revive N First St. while also supporting other local businesses
Yakima, WA3 days ago
Tri-Cities family opens free market to help the community through hard times
Kennewick, WA4 days ago
Man Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Richland is a Felon
Richland, WA5 days ago
Wrong way crash on I-82 near Wapato leaves one dead
Wapato, WA3 days ago
2023 Crystal Apple Awards to honor these 9 Tri-Cities area teachers
Pasco, WA1 day ago
8 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Kennewick, WA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy