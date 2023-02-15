Must-watch 14 Washington high school boys wrestlers heading into 2023 Mat Classic

With the 2023 Mat Classic tournament in the Tacoma Dome coming this week, SBLive is taking a closer look at the must-see wrestlers in the tournament.

After polling coaches and media outlets around the state, here are the headlining 14 boys wrestlers to watch, regardless of classification (ranked in order):

SBLIVE'S 14 BOYS WRESTLERS TO WATCH

Talent-wise, he is on a level of his own. And this weekend, he is trying to win his third consecutive WIAA Class 3A title at 145 pounds. The former Junior Nationals Greco-Roman champion spent much of the fall in Colorado Springs as part of USA Wrestling's EAP freestyle training program, then returned to high school to win Tri-State and reach the quarterfinals of the prestigious Walsh Ironman in Ohio - all on an injured knee.

Quotable : "He is a different caliber of wrestler - and competitor." - University coach Ryan Montang

2. LARS MICHAELSON, Bremerton , jr. (182)

These West Sound brothers have a habit of kicking backsides and taking names on the mat - locally, nationally and internationally. Of the pair, this younger Michaelson is longer, rangier and a more explosive combatant - and has won a title at the Pacific Coast Championship and placed fifth at the Doc Buchanan Invitational in California. Michaelson won his first WIAA title last winter in Class 2A at 170 pounds.

Quotable : "Lars really uses his length. He will shoot outside more and has explosive directional change." - Bremerton coach Tyler Michaelson

3. THOR MICHAELSON, Bremerton , sr. (170)

Stanford signee has the mythological name that fits his on-mat persona - and has fared well all over the world, including winning a gold medal at the 2019 Pan-American U15 Championships - and taking silver medal at the Beach World Wrestling Championships in Romania last fall. This winter, he's won a Pacific Coast title and finished third at the Doc Buchanan. Took home first WIAA title last year in Class 2A at 160 pounds.

Quotable : "Thor is a Midwest hand-fighting-for-position type of guy." - Bremerton coach Tyler Michaelson

4. MITCHELL NEINER, South Kitsap , sr. (138)

In a word - slick. And even in a loaded 138-pound weight class, his deft movement and indefensible go-to shots stand out. The Cal-Baptist signee won his first WIAA title last season in Class 4A at 126 pounds, then has backed it up with big wins as a senior at Rose City, Pacific Coast and Gut Check - and is 44-0 heading into the state tournament (and the photography junkies has plenty of photos detailing those moments).

Quotable : "I don't know anyone who has wrestled as many matches as he has. He is pretty well-versed." - South Kitsap coach Conner Hartmann

5. ETHAN FREUND, Kelso , sr. (138)

Say this about this hard-working teenager - he will go long distances to train. Last fall, he took on the USA Wrestling's EAP freestyle training program for extra work, and has traveled to practices at Oregon State University. A former state champion in Montana, Freund won a WIAA title last year in Class 3A at 132 pounds. And this season, he became the fifth Kelso wrestler to win a Tri-State title in Idaho.

Quotable : "He works hard - he really does. And he is really committed to the sports." - Kelso coach Bob Freund

6. JERMIAH ZUNIGA, Toppenish , sr. (152)

Welcome to the most dominant program in Washington right now - and Zuniga, a two-time Mat Classic champion, is the face of it. The undisputed leader grew up with All-American Haiden Drury setting the example back in 2020 - and Zuniga, a patient strategist who won a 2A title at 120 as a ninth grader, and 1A title at 126 as a junior - has carried that forward. Has wins this season at Best of the West and Winter Cup.

Quotable : "He is a dude." - Toppenish coach Pepe Segovia

7. SOFIAN HAMMOU, North Kitsap , sr. (220)

Often overlooked when it comes to the top names in Washington, all Hammou does is win. What gives him the edge? Fantastic feet and unmatched athleticism for a big man (team's running joke is that the 120-pounder is slower than the 220-pounder). Pinned his way to the Class 2A title at 220 a year ago, and nobody has gone the distance with him this winter, including No. 1 heavyweight Daniel Matagi, of W.F. West.

Quotable : "We call him 'The Silent Assassin,' because you just can't disturb his mentality." - North Kitsap coach Robert Gomez

8. CODY MILLER, Sumner , jr. (145)

The 4A SPSL wrestler of the year is on a mission few have carried to this point - an undefeated career mark. After the shortened COVID-19 spring season, he won a WIAA title in Class 4A at 152 pounds as a sophomore - and is the favorite to repeat at 145 this weekend. Best asset? Confidence to pull out a victory in any situation - and has wins this year over state champions at Rose City, Gut Check and Lake Stevens Invite to show for it.

Quotable : "He never panics. He's been taken down multiple times, or ridden ... but he knows what to do to win the situation or get the points back." - Sumner coach Matt Harshman

9. ALAN (A.J.) SALGUERO, Orting , soph. (120)

This small-school powerhouse has had plenty of blue-chip combatants - and this is the latest one. And the reigning WIAA 106-pound champion in Class 2A took plenty what he learned from his extensive judo background to the wrestling mat - particularly close-quarters body awareness. Had dominant run to win Tri-State in Idaho, and his only losses this season are at elite out-of-state events.

Quotable : "He is slick as can be - deceivingly strong and fast." - Orting coach Jody Coleman

10. CONAN NORTHWIND, Granger , sr. (182)

Never mind that this he resides in the 'B' ranks - this farm boy can wrestle with anybody. And by design, Granger coaches tested those waters by entering him in difficult tournaments this season. And the two-time WIAA champion (138 in 1A in 2020; 170 in B in 2022) breezed to titles at Tri-State in Idaho and Gut Check, and narrowly loss to Bremerton's Lars Michaelson in Pacific Coast finals.

Quotable : "He is so smooth and wrestles like he is a 126-pounder because he is very light on his feet." - Granger coach Richard Sanchez

11. CZAR QUINTANILLA, University , fr. (106)

Alas, the last of the Quintanilla siblings is in high school - and this ninth grader flashes the same unlimited ability as his brothers. Expectations were high for him - but even he exceeded those early. A turning point came at Tri-State in Idaho when he survived a tough opener - and then the switch came on. It hasn't stopped since then, using his fast twitch to attack from any position.

Quotable : "They are all pretty naturally athletic, and he seems to have that same natural feel for the sport." - University coach Ryan Montang

12. MARCOS TORREZ, Toppenish , jr. (138)

There is an expression Wildcats' grapplers adhere to while on the mat - "All Gas, No Brakes!" And Torrez does that better than anybody in the room. The reigning Class 1A Mat Classic champion at 132 pounds is in constant attack mode. Has wins at Winter Cup and Gut Check, and reached the round of 32 at the Reno Tournament of Champions where his only losses have come.

Quotable : "He's walked through everybody in the state." - Toppenish coach Pepe Segovia

13. APOLLO CRUZ, Orting , jr. (138)

When you're the brother of a former WIAA four-time state champion, you are bound to learn a thing or two about high-level wrestling. And Cruz did from his older brother, Alex. And yet, this Cruz sibling didn't really take seriously to wrestling until seventh grade. Once he did, all of his talent has been on full display. Won the Class 2A title at 120 pounds a year ago, and has big wins at Tri-State in Idaho and the Doc Wright Invite this winter.

Quotable : "He love the fight. He loves facing adversity. And he never gets rattled." - Orting coach Jody Coleman

14. IVAN ACOSTA, Pullman , jr. (145)

It is certainly the year of brother duos in Washington wrestling - and Ivan and Israel Acosta are certainly making names for themselves. The older Acosta is in line to become the school's next great state champion after Gabe Smith won a Mat Classic title a year ago. A state runner-up in 2022, Acosta is exceptional on his feet - and took a big step at Gut Check when he defeated three state champions en route to a tournament win.

Quotable : "He is patiently aggressive - like the cobra snake when ready to strike when he needs to." - Pullman coach Marcus Crossler

(Featured file photo by Vince Miller)