LOOK: The best dunk contest ever in pictures

By HoopsHype,

12 days ago
Some may say MJ vs. Dominque or the 1999 Vince Carter dunking extravaganza were better, but to us the 2016 Zach LaVine vs. Aaron Gordon duel qualifies easily as the best dunk contest in NBA All-Star Weekend history.

LaVine, the winner, was amazing. Gordon, the runner-up, was just out of this world with a bunch of never-seen slams and perfect scores on a night that ended in disappointment for him.

You can reminisce about that day by taking a look at the pictures below.

during the slam dunk contest during the All-Stars Saturday Night at Air Canada Centre.

Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon (00) dunks the ball over Magic mascot "Stuff" during the slam…

Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon (00) during the slam dunk contest during the All-Stars Saturday Night…

Minnesota Timberwolves player Zach LaVine (8) during the slam dunk contest during the All-Stars Saturday Night…

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine competes in the dunk contest during the NBA All Star Saturday…

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dunks over the Magic mascot during the dunk contest during the…

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon competes during the dunk contest during the NBA All Star Saturday…

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine competes during the dunk contest during the NBA All Star Saturday…

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine reacts after the dunk contest during the NBA All Star Saturday…

