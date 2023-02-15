Open in App
Franklin, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

‘Keep your eyes on your kids all the time’: Franklin mom concerned after frightening encounter at Goodwill

By Megan Kernan,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYC8m_0knbCw6700

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin mom is on edge after a frightening experience.

A stranger reportedly approached her child in a local Goodwill a few days ago.

The mother, Mattie, said everything happened in a split second. She and her two daughters, eight and 10 years old, were having a good time shopping around a Goodwill store on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin on Friday, Feb. 10, but that quickly changed.

‘One pill can kill’: Drug overdoses among TN kids increased over 100% from 2020 to 2022

“We were just kind of browsing Goodwill for fun. I had my one daughter, she was sitting in the cart next to me reading a book that she had grabbed, and then my other daughter was looking at shoes,” Mattie said.

Her 8-year-old was sitting in a cart within arm’s reach of her.

Mattie turned around with her 10-year-old, and a moment later, she heard her youngest crying for her.

“My one daughter just grabs my arm and screams, ‘Mom, Mommy,’ and I turn around and there’s a man next to her and he’s like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t have done that. I shouldn’t have done that. I’m sorry,'” Mattie said.

According to Mattie, the stranger then looked over to the young girl and said, “Next time you should yell louder for your mom.”

VIDEO: Frightening encounter for Franklin mother

“She was like, ‘He was trying to take me. He was trying to take me.’ She was so distraught and he wouldn’t leave. It was so awkward he wouldn’t leave. I didn’t know what was going on. I walked away with her, I got her calmed down and I said, ‘I need you to tell me exactly what happened.’ And she said, ‘He walked over to me and he went ‘Shh’ and then he started pulling the cart way from, cart toward him,’ like taking the cart away,” Mattie said.

Mattie reported the incident to Franklin police who found the man a few hours later.

“He admitted that he was there and he had scared the girl, but at that point there wasn’t anything arrestable at the moment. I’m just glad to know they have all of that on record,” Mattie said.

Mattie said her experience should serve as a powerful reminder for parents.

“Keep your eyes on your kids all the time. Don’t get too comfortable anywhere. Franklin is a great town. It doesn’t seem like there would be bad people in Franklin, but then something like this happens. We just need to be careful and watching out and watching out for other people’s kids. If you see something going on with other children that doesn’t seem right, just be willing to step up and say something,” said Mattie.

Lawmakers look to protect children online

Mattie told News 2 she’s thankful her daughter spoke up before anything worse could’ve happened.

Franklin police said no arrest was made and no charges will be filed.

They also confirmed they responded to a suspicious incident and have detectives investigating to determine if there was any ill intent.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Franklin, TN newsLocal Franklin, TN
Organization hosts Skate Night in Brentwood to combat racism in Williamson County Schools
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
School community rallies around teen whose legs were amputated after crash
Smyrna, TN23 hours ago
‘She was literally stolen’: Family hopes Murfreesboro murder will help others
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Daughter shares heartbreaking last moments after mom shot through bathroom window
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Emotional plea from parents of Middle TN teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Teen witnesses mother’s fatal shooting in Edgehill
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
‘Brazen’: Woman warns of Midtown attack
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Graphic videos show inmate's pain as officers strap him down
Nashville, TN1 day ago
'Momma died right in my arms': Woman killed by stray bullet
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Video shows shots fired on Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Suspect captured in Madison woman’s murder
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Smyrna teen athlete who lost legs after crash continues to receive nationwide support
Smyrna, TN15 hours ago
Nashville woman accused of trying to stab roommate to death during argument
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Teen charged with making false bomb threat against Nashville church
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Dogs recovered following Middle Tennessee police chase tested positive for cocaine
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Valentine’s Day fire displaces Bon Aqua couple amid cancer battle
Bon Aqua, TN3 days ago
Metro police: Woman shot, killed during ‘heated’ argument in parking lot
Nashville, TN1 day ago
DaShawn James robs ex-girlfriend on Valentine’s Day
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
Man robbed, left on side of interstate after night on Broadway
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Concerns raised over Antioch police raid
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing kayaker recovered from Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
Man arrested after using butter knife to break into dorm at Belmont University
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Three arrested in Indiana facing theft charges in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN22 hours ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 22
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
Young man wanted for questioning in deadly single-vehicle crash
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
UPS employee arrested for stealing gun while unloading packages
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy