Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

RIAC looking to offer ‘taste of RI’ at TF Green

By Sarah Doiron,

8 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Calling all Rhode Island restauranteurs!

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) is making 10 spaces available inside T.F. Green International Airport to any local restaurant, bar, café, winery or brewery owner interested in expanding their business.

The goal is to give travelers “a taste of Rhode Island” by allowing local restauranteurs to showcase their businesses, according to RIAC.

The spaces range in size from 300 to 2,300 square feet and include five in the airport concourses, four in the food court and one at the baggage claim.

In an effort to make the airport more attractive to local restauranteurs, RIAC has lowered the rent, reduced requirements and cut the 10-year concession agreement in half.

Interested restauranteurs are required to attend one of two open houses before submitting their proposals, which are scheduled for Feb. 24 and March 3.

Proposals must be submitted by April 7 to be considered by the RIAC Board of Directors. Should everything go according to plan, RIAC expects selected businesses to open by late 2023.

Restauranteurs can contact RIAC’s procurement team for more information.

