North Dakota lawmaker proposing cyber security courses for high schoolers

( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers say kids need more time in front of the computer before they graduate. Specifically, computer science — as well as cyber security.

Representative Mike Lefor is proposing House Bill 1398 , which requires high schools to include one unit of computer science or cyber security before a student graduates.

Lefor says the class wouldn’t be required in addition to the current curriculum. The state superintendent of public instruction shall also provide grant money to schools, job centers, and libraries to provide cybersecurity courses for adults as well.

“There are currently 1,389 open computing jobs in the state of North Dakota,” said Representative Lefor. “The 21st-century workforce needs 21st-century skills.”

“I can tell you how important this is,” said North Dakota University System Chancellor, Mark Hagerott. “The state board now requires all higher ed institutions to come together and develop a digital literacy requirement for the college students as well.”

If approved, school districts would need to approve a plan for teaching cybersecurity and computer science by July 1, 2024.

