Open in App
North Dakota State
See more from this location?
KX News

North Dakota lawmaker proposing cyber security courses for high schoolers

By Joel Porter,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeUJk_0knbBtU900

( KXNET ) — North Dakota lawmakers say kids need more time in front of the computer before they graduate. Specifically, computer science — as well as cyber security.

Representative Mike Lefor is proposing House Bill 1398 , which requires high schools to include one unit of computer science or cyber security before a student graduates.

Lefor says the class wouldn’t be required in addition to the current curriculum. The state superintendent of public instruction shall also provide grant money to schools, job centers, and libraries to provide cybersecurity courses for adults as well.

Dickinson board eases daycare parking requirements

“There are currently 1,389 open computing jobs in the state of North Dakota,” said Representative Lefor. “The 21st-century workforce needs 21st-century skills.”

“I can tell you how important this is,” said North Dakota University System Chancellor, Mark Hagerott. “The state board now requires all higher ed institutions to come together and develop a digital literacy requirement for the college students as well.”

If approved, school districts would need to approve a plan for teaching cybersecurity and computer science by July 1, 2024.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Culture initiative Fundraiser
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo closed
Bismarck, ND16 hours ago
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Fargo, ND1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Berthold K9s could be first to be certified to detect fentanyl in ND
Berthold, ND1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy