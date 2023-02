COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Adjustment is set to review an application for a variance submitted by 7Brew Coffee.

The board will consider waiving various zoning and construction rules for 7Brew during its Tuesday night meeting at 7 pm at City Hall.

The company is looking to build a drive-thru coffee shop on Providence Road, just south of Raising Cane's.

According to the application submitted by the company, it is asking the city to wave various sidewalks, site elevation and parking requirements.

The City reviewed the company plan in November and chose to deny it.

