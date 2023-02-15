Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Gabby Petito’s family attorney wants alleged ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mom

By Athina Morris,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYNkC_0knbBWNY00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawyer for Gabby Petito’s parents wants Brian Laundrie’s family attorney to turn over a letter his mother allegedly wrote to her son after Petito was killed in 2021.

Pat Reilly, the attorney who represents Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito, and Nichole Schmidt, said he saw the letter at the FBI regional office in Tampa during a meeting with the Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

“There’s some pretty extreme things she said in there that, without having the letter here to quote it I don’t want to say, but I will simply tell you that there’s some pretty extreme things that were contained within that letter,” Reilly told WFLA’s J.B. Biunno in June. “I will tell you, by the way, that on the envelope that contained the letter, the words ‘burn after you read this’ were written.”

Previously unseen photo shows Gabby Petito with blood on face, attorneys say

A court filing from December mentioned that in the letter, Roberta had offered to lend her son a shovel to help him bury the body. It appears Reilly wants to use the letter in a deposition. His request for the note was submitted on Tuesday.

Petito and Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip in July 2021. In September, he returned home to Florida without her. Authorities say Petito died about three to four weeks before her body was found on Sept. 18. Her cause of death was strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide. After a weeks-long manhunt, Laundrie was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot at North Port’s Carlton Reserve.

READ: Brian Laundrie’s notebook confession, message to Gabby Petito

Last March, Petito’s parents filed a civil suit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie alleging they knew their son killed Gabby, and where her body was located. Their attorney, Bertolino , was added to the suit.

The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $30,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Family of Lakeland man killed by police at wedding reception to file lawsuit
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Family desperate for answers after murder of Tampa woman
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘Burn after reading’: What we know about the letter Brian Laundrie’s mom wrote
Venice, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I was yelling my dad wasn’t dead!’: Woman’s father found breathing after Clearwater medics pronounced him dead
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Polk County student found with loaded gun in purse, police say
Lakeland, FL15 hours ago
Man caught driving dead Lyft driver’s car indicted in Wauchula murder case
Wauchula, FL1 day ago
Tampa Pastor Arrested After Soliciting A Minor
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man home from the hospital after being pronounced dead by medics
Clearwater, FL16 hours ago
85-year-old Florida gator attack victim identified
Tampa, FL1 day ago
St. Pete woman accused of fatal stabbing over argument
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Here’s how many people were arrested, ejected from the 2023 Florida State Fair
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Lakeland Family Dollar Store Thief Sought By Polk County Deputies
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
4 Teens Arrested By Polk County Deputies After 15 Car Burglaries In Mulberry
Mulberry, FL1 day ago
‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Lakeland woman must give birth despite baby having little chance of survival
Lakeland, FL48 minutes ago
Couple reimbursed after trash company accidentally threw away furniture
Dade City, FL2 days ago
Residents say gross living conditions continue at USF-area apartment complex
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Man shot, killed in Florida 1 week before his wedding, report says
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sarasota officers rescue man, Chihuahua who fell into water
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Years later, Plant City couple realizes roof job never got final inspection
Plant City, FL1 day ago
HCSO: Woman killed in incident near Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
‘Fire-breathing demon’ dog Ralphie returned to shelter 2 weeks after being adopted
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino files motion to dismiss lawsuit against him
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Pinellas County Detectives Investigate Fatal Structure Fire In Dunedin
Dunedin, FL2 days ago
Dunedin woman, 62, found dead after police arrive to smoke coming from house
Dunedin, FL2 days ago
Florida woman FIGHTS off her attacker at gym
Tampa, FL4 days ago
South Tampa families advocate for school board to approve superintendent’s rezoning plan
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy