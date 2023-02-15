SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Pre-state)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman

Cody Trevino is one of 14 individuals representing Bettendorf in Des Moines this week.

It is the biggest week of the year in Iowa when it comes to prep wrestling, as the individual state tournament takes place. The four-day event is set for Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena, as champions will be crowned in front of another sold-out crowd.

Waverly-Shell Rock in Class 3A, Osage in 2A and Don Bosco in 1A will all be among the favorites to hoist the team trophy and add to state dual titles won earlier this season.

Here is a look at the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings with all three classifications compiled into one:

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (Last Week No. 1)

While Southeast Polk might be the favorite in terms of the traditional state meet, the Go-Hawks are riding high after winning duals and advancing 12 qualifiers.

2. Southeast Polk (LW No. 2)

With 13 qualifiers set for action, the Rams are going to be a tough team to overcome this week. They also have the mystique of being Southeast Polk with them.

3. Osage (LW No. 3)

This could be the best year yet for the Green Devils, as they won their first-ever duals title and are favorites in Class 2A. Osage pushed 10 through to individual state.

4. Bettendorf (LW No. 4)

Nobody qualified more wrestlers for Class 3A than the Bulldogs, as all 14 wrestlers advanced. Bettendorf is looking to be there Saturday when things are decided.

5. Ankeny (LW No. 5)

The Hawks pushed nine through in Class 3A and have plenty of star power to rack up points in a hurry.

6. Fort Dodge (LW No. 6)

Behind multiple returning state medalists and a star freshman, the Dodgers feature 10 state qualifiers and numerous seeded wrestlers.

7. Don Bosco (LW No. 7)

To beat the best in Class 1A, you have to knock off Don Bosco, and the Dons have 11 qualifiers that will make it tough to do.

8. Linn-Mar (LW No. 8)

A total of 10 Lions were able to punch their ticket to state as Linn-Mar looks to rebound from missing the state duals tournament.

9. West Delaware (LW No. 9)

Like rival Don Bosco, West Delaware will have 10 qualifiers to go into battle with at state.

10. Waukee Northwest (LW No. 10)

With 10 individual qualifiers including a returning state champion, the Wolves are looking to repeat their successful run from last year.

11. Iowa City High (LW No. 11)

Ben Kueter is chasing history as he goes for a fourth state title and tries to finish his career unbeaten. The Little Hawks qualified eight other individuals.

12. West Des Moines Valley (LW No. 12)

The Tigers had a strong showing at the district meet alongside Fort Dodge and will look to play spoiler this week.

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW No. 13)

They might be a little bit under the radar, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton has nine qualifiers ready to go in hopes of scoring state medals.

14. Mount Vernon (LW No. 14)

After a strong state dual tournament followed by a big performance at district, Mount Vernon will carry nine qualifiers into state.

15. Notre Dame Burlington (LW No. 15)

They might be one of the smaller teams in the state, but Notre Dame Burlington has some of the biggest point-scorers going.

16. Alburnett (LW No. 16)

With nine qualifiers set for action, Alburnett will look to bring home a trophy at state.

17. Ankeny Centennial (LW No. 17)

With a dozen state qualifiers, the Jaguars are sure to be a fun team to watch this week and see where they can wind up.

18. Nashua-Plainfield (LW No. 23)

Nobody in Class 1A qualified more individuals for state than Nashua-Plainfield, as they have 13 in the brackets looking to cause trouble.

19. Wilton (LW No. 18)

Ten total Wilton wrestlers worked through districts and punched tickets to the Class 1A state tournament.

20. Lisbon (LW No. 19)

Lisbon, with nine qualifiers, will be one of the Class 1A teams that looks to push Don Bosco for the state title this week.

21. Bondurant-Farrar (LW No. 20)

The Bluejays showed they are a tough team, battling with the best of the best in Class 3A to score seven state tickets.

22. Creston (LW No. 21)

Creston qualified eight for the Class 2A field and will look to close out the season strong.

23. Webster City (LW No. 22)

The Lynx rode the tails of several district champions to their first district team title in several years.

24. Humboldt (LW No. 24)

Several state veterans are among the five qualifiers for the Wildcats in Class 2A this season.

25. Emmetsburg (LW No. 25)

The E-Hawks dominated at districts, capturing a title a week after competing at state duals. They used that strong performance to qualify seven.