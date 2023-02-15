Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Slain Oakland baker Jen Angel donates organs to potentially 70 people

By CBS San Francisco,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQ843_0knbAvHo00

Slain Oakland bakery owner donates her organs to potentially 70 people 00:34

OAKLAND -- Jen Angel, the beloved Oakland baker killed during a purse snatching last week , continues to give back even after her death by having her organs donated to potentially 70 different patients.

Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, was mortally wounded Feb. 6 during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch. Police said a person broke her car window and snatched her purse; Angel then tried to retrieve her purse and became caught in the fleeing vehicle's door, getting dragged more than 50 feet before falling off.

She suffered serious head injuries as a result of being dragged and was pronounced brain dead. She passed away on Feb. 9.

Jen Angel Family photo

"It is appropriate that someone gets Jen's heart today, on Valentine's Day," said Angel's mother Pat Engel in a press statement. "Jen devoted her life to community-building, social justice and advocating for a better world for all. She was meticulously organized and planned ahead in so many aspects of life. It's no surprise that even in death she is giving back to help others in need,"

As part of the organ donation, the hospital held an Honor Walk procession from Angel's hospital room to the operating room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0BMj_0knbAvHo00
Nurses and first responders stand at attention during an "Honor Walk" for Jen Angel, a procession from her hospital room to the operating room where her organs were harvested for donation. Ryan Sin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tM00_0knbAvHo00
The family of Jen Angel walk behind her as she is wheeled to an operating room during an "Honor Walk,"  a procession from her hospital room to the operating room where her organs were harvested for donation. Ryan Sin

Hospital staff lined the hallways and her family was able to read a tribute to the baker followed by a moment of silence.

The family says they hope others will be inspired to become organ donors and shared a poem by Mary Oliver that Jen Angel shared on her 48th birthday:

"Tell me, what else should I have done?
Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon?
Tell me, what is it you plan to do
with your one wild and precious life?"

For more information on organ donation: United Network for Organ Sharing

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA newsLocal Oakland, CA
Historic Black church in Oakland recongregates at Jewish temple following fire
Oakland, CA20 hours ago
Neighbors show support for Oakland security guard attacked by burglary suspects
Oakland, CA13 hours ago
Man killed in weekend shooting on I-580 off-ramp in Oakland
Oakland, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Incredibly worrisome' – No leads in search for missing Wild 94.9 radio host 'JV'
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
Napa animal rescue van stolen with 10 feral cats inside
Napa, CA7 hours ago
Bay Area medical professionals see flood of patients on El Salvador medical mission
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
San Jose shows support for attacked street food vendors
San Jose, CA23 hours ago
Wild 94.9 radio host 'J.V.' reported missing, believed to be at risk
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Man airlifted to safety after becoming stranded on Daly City beach
Daly City, CA1 day ago
East Bay elementary school adds sports league with a safe play strategy
Livermore, CA17 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Minnesota connected to fatal Stockton home arson fire
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Overnight shooting on San Francisco's Embarcadero leaves one dead
San Francisco, CA11 hours ago
Santa Rosa police seek public's help in locating missing at-risk man
Santa Rosa, CA4 hours ago
4 Richmond men arrested for 3 Saturday bank robberies in Stockton
Stockton, CA1 day ago
5 arrested, stolen instruments recovered in Santa Rosa music co-op burglary
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Santa Rosa police arrest suspect in stabbing attack on homeless man
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Overnight fire displaces 4 in San Francisco's Sunnydale neighborhood
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Man convicted of killing Afghan refugee working as Uber / Lyft driver in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Police search for driver in fatal East Palo Alto hit-and-run
East Palo Alto, CA15 hours ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA2 days ago
"Lady in the Fridge" cold case victim identified
Holt, CA4 days ago
Stockton Police launch internal mental health program
Stockton, CA4 days ago
Money courier robbed on Market Street in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Burlingame moves ahead with smoking ban in Broadway Business District
Burlingame, CA3 hours ago
2 injured including San Jose CHP officer when vehicle slams into patrol car on I-280
San Jose, CA6 hours ago
17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting, attempted robbery in Alameda County
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Alleged East Bay female serial armed bandit taken into custody
Richmond, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy