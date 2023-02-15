Open in App
Castro Valley, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video released in hit-and-run that injured 77-year-old in Castro Valley

By CBS San Francisco,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZZO9_0knbAsdd00

PIX Now 10:19

CASTRO VALLEY – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office released graphic surveillance video and gave updated information in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 77-year-old woman outside a Castro Valley church last week .

Deputies were called to the First Presbyterian Church at 2940 Grove Way after the suspect intentionally hit the woman in the church parking lot.

In the video , the suspect, is seen backing up towards the victim, possibly brushing her. Deputies said the victim, who was seen pushing a walker, yelled at the suspect and he yelled back at her in response.

Surveillance video from a hit-and-run at the First Presbyterian Church on February 11, 2023. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Video shows the suspect continuing to follow the victim, turning the vehicle into her. Several seconds later, the suspect turns back around and strikes a parked car, before striking the victim again.

The victim was knocked onto the hood of the suspect's car before she fell to the ground. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading westbound toward Redwood Road.

In a statement Tuesday, deputies said the suspect vehicle is believed to be mid-2010s Nissan Altima sedan, not a Nissan Sentra as previously reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evW4v_0knbAsdd00
Surveillance photo of man possibly connected with a hit-and-run that injured a 77-year-old woman in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church in Castro Valley, February 11, 2023. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

The video also shows the driver walking to his vehicle before the incident. He was seen wearing a dark colored shirt with light-colored sleeves, dark pants, and black, red and white shoes.

"Please call Sheriff's Dispatch at 510-667-7721 or our Anonymous Tip Line at (510) 667-3622 with any information that could help us get this person in custody for this horrific act," deputies said Tuesday.

