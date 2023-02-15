KPVI Newschannel 6

A dozen polling places in Cassia and Twin Falls counties moved due to legal technicality By LORIEN NETTLETON lnettleton@magicvalley.com, 13 days ago

By LORIEN NETTLETON lnettleton@magicvalley.com, 13 days ago

With one month to go until the March 14 school bond and levy election, many voters may find that their polling location has changed. Six ...