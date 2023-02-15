Retired Russian General Admits Vladimir Putin Is Leading Russia To 'Defeat & Humiliation' In Ukraine

Mega

A retired Russian general has targeted Vladimir Putin and accused the Russian leader of leading their nation toward “defeat and humiliation” in the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Retired army colonel-general Leonid Ivashov , 79, spoke out this week nearly one full year after Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Mega

Ivashov, who currently serves as the chairman of the independent All-Russian Officers' Assembly and remains one of Moscow’s most respected military figures, also admitted he urged Putin to resign last year over the 70-year-old Russian president’s “criminal” policy in “provoking” an “artificial” war against Ukraine.

Ivashov also lambasted Putin over the leader’s failure in Ukraine and admitted the bloodshed and carnage taking place across the Russia-Ukraine border is far worse than he initially imagined.

“We did not expect such a series of mistakes, wrong actions during this military operation,” he said, according to Daily Mail . “What happened in the end? Basically what we expected, but much worse.”

“At the operational-tactical level, we did not think that within a year we would not be able to liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” Ivashov explained. “We did not think that there would be such heavy losses, although I then said there would be tens of thousands of dead on both sides.”

Mega

“But everything turned out to be much worse.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia is estimated to have lost more than 150,000 troops since the war in Ukraine started last year.

Russia also reportedly has no allies to turn to as they struggle to take Ukraine, while Ukraine has the support of the “Collective West” which – according to Ivashov – did not exist until Putin mobilized troops into Ukraine.

“Further, I wrote that we would find ourselves a pariah state, but, frankly, I did not think that we would not have a single ally that has a serious influence on the political, economic or military-technical level,” the retired Russian general explained further.

Mega

“Russia in such a picture of the world is not mentioned at all as a political player,” he continued. “So now they will create a bipolar world, but without our participation.”

“There was no Collective West before, there were a lot of contradictions there. And today we are creating this Collective West with our own hands.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin faces mounting pressure due to his failure to take Ukraine even one full year after first invading the nation in February 2022.

While the Russian leader works to complete his “special military operation” against the neighboring nation, and most recently withdrew nearly 50,000 Russian mercenaries to mobilize 300,000 additional Russian troops into Ukraine, there are growing rumors Putin may be deposed or assassinated as a result of his failed invasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Mega

“Apart from a sudden illness or an accident – but they all are in the future – this year or next year because the situation now is not so critical,” one Kremlin insider revealed last week. “Putin might have the desire to leave, to flee, to leave everything behind.”

“According to his psychological type, it is only in this situation that he will, most likely, panic and might simply try to get away to save his own life.”