While it may not come as a surprise, the Houston Astros have been given extremely favorable odds to repeat as AL West champions.

The Houston Astros are looking to repeat their success from last season when the 2023 MLB season gets underway on March 30. They are also looking to repeat as American League West champions again for the sixth time in seven years.

Even after losing 2022 Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander in MLB free agency to the New York Mets , the signs are looking good.

According to OddsChecker , the Astros have been given -215 odds, or a 68-percent chance to win the AL West.

It comes as little surprise as Houston is not only boasts the most talented roster in the sport, but has developed a culture of winning. Another factor that is helping drive the hype around the Astros is their depth, a key aspect that has helped take the brunt of losses such as Verlander.

Houston has another chance to continue to solidify their dynasty this upcoming season.

