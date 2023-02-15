Judge Approves Drake's Request To Avoid Deposition In XXXTentacion's Murder Trial

mega

Drake had his wishes granted after a judge approved a motion to avoid being deposed in the murder trial for fellow rapper XXXTentacion , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham , was ordered to sit for a deposition in connection to the June 2018 murder of XXXTentacion.

The Hotline Bling rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen , was successful after filing a motion to toss the subpoena and the deposition out the window.

mega

Drake narrowly escaped the deposition order after Judge Michael A. Usan approved his motion to dismiss the sit-down interview.

In the motion filed by Cohen, Drake's attorney argued that the subpoena his client was served was "procedurally defective" after it was unclear how the deposition would be conducted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

XXX's murder crime scene. mega

Cohen claimed Drake's privacy and security were "compromised" after defense attorney Mauricio Padilla failed to provide a ZOOM link in the document for the ordered interview.

The rapper was called into question after Padilla demanded that Drake be asked questions related to an alleged beef he had with the late rapper.

mega

During the ongoing trial's opening statements, Padilla cited an Instagram caption that XXX wrote four months before he was murdered .

"If anyone tries to kill me it was [Drake]," read his February 2018 Instagram post caption. "I'm snitching right now."

Despite the ominous Instagram caption, Cohen insisted that his client had no relevant information necessary for the case.

mega

While Padilla alleged that Dedrick Williams was XXX's murderer, Drake was eventually named among 69 others —including rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine — as individuals with knowledge of and/or were potential witnesses to XXX's assassination.

As a result, the rapper was called to either testify in court or sit for a deposition with attorneys in the trial.

Lucky for Drake, he won't have to do either and is free to focus on matters outside the courthouse.