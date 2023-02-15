Indiana Township man faces child sex charges

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/14) 03:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Indiana Township man is facing child sex charges.

According to a release Tuesday from Allegheny County police, Cam Zmenkowski has been charged with dissemination to minors, corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure, unlawful contact with minor and criminal solicitation. He is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Officials said on Monday, Sharpsburg police received a complaint that a child under 16 years old had been receiving sexually explicit videos and was being sexually assaulted by the 25-year-old Zmenkowski. An investigation found that the reported sexually explicit messages and sexual assaults occurred over the past several months, county police said.

Zmenkowski was arrested Tuesday morning.