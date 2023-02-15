Open in App
Allegheny County, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Indiana Township man faces child sex charges

By CBS Pittsburgh,

15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrUqH_0knb878g00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/14) 03:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Indiana Township man is facing child sex charges.

According to a release Tuesday from Allegheny County police, Cam Zmenkowski has been charged with dissemination to minors, corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent exposure, unlawful contact with minor and criminal solicitation. He is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Officials said on Monday, Sharpsburg police received a complaint that a child under 16 years old had been receiving sexually explicit videos and was being sexually assaulted by the 25-year-old Zmenkowski. An investigation found that the reported sexually explicit messages and sexual assaults occurred over the past several months, county police said.

Zmenkowski was arrested Tuesday morning.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Three people in custody after four children found with cocaine in their system
Jeannette, PA19 hours ago
2nd man charged in connection with missing McKeesport man's death
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
City of McKeesport giving $3,000 bonuses to police officers
Mckeesport, PA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ambridge Police investigating after student reportedly assaults a teacher
Ambridge, PA8 hours ago
County police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills
Penn Hills, PA15 hours ago
Woman charged with theft, fortune telling
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
2 separate McKeesport shootings leave 2 dead, 2 injured
Mckeesport, PA7 hours ago
2 Pa. Attorney General's agents, officer shot at in Stowe Township
Mckees Rocks, PA2 days ago
Police identify parents of young girl found in Stowe Township
Stowe, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh police: Man shot, killed in Arlington Heights
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Pittsburgh student who reported finding gun in school honored
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Waiting Child: Graham
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Man shot in parking lot of Bloomfield gas station, police said
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Man in critical condition after shooting on North Side
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Fire damages home on Elm Street in Wilkinsburg
Wilkinsburg, PA1 day ago
Sources: Pittsburgh, police union reach tentative contract agreement
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
1 killed house fire in South Park
South Park Township, PA22 hours ago
Recapping PTL Diner Week 2023
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania opens complaint hotline for reports after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH6 hours ago
6-year-old girl hit while waiting for bus in North Belle Vernon laid to rest
Belle Vernon, PA1 hour ago
Vigil held days after 6-year-old killed in North Belle Vernon
North Belle Vernon, PA1 day ago
Beaver County residents near East Palestine now able to get medical help
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
DeWine visits derailment site, gets update on cleanup process
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
Several counties added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
East Palestine man questions test results about his private well water
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy