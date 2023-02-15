Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

1 adult, 4 juveniles charged with murder after burglary death

By Jess Grotjahn,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2H0e_0knb83bm00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Huntsville Police have charged five people with murder in connection to a burglary last August.

22-year-old Cameron David Robinson, a female juvenile, and three male juveniles are charged with murder.

Jason Osborn convicted of 2018 capital murder in Decatur
Cameron David Robinson (Madison County Jail)

Huntsville Police say the burglary happened on Judith Lane on August 22. Officers responded and found three people involved in the burglary, had been shot.

Police say the suspects broke into a residence, and shots were fired between the victim and the offenders.

Originally, the offenders were just charged with burglary. On February 1, 22-year-old Dashaon Floyd died from injuries.

Investigators then upgraded those charges to murder.

Robinson turned himself into HPD on Tuesday and was booked into the Madison County Jail. The juveniles were all charged as adults and booked in the Madison County Jail.

Additionally, HPD says there is another suspect involved with the burglary that is already in state prison on unrelated charges. Authorities expect a murder charge to be filed against them as well.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntsville, AL newsLocal Huntsville, AL
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
One injured in Sunday night shooting, Huntsville Police investigating
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Hartselle concrete business owner indicted for home repair fraud
Hartselle, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Decatur man accused of shooting, killing man with rifle indicted
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Man arrested after woman found dead at Roadway Inn Motel in Gadsden
Gadsden, AL1 day ago
Man sentenced to life in prison after bodies of men, dogs found in Attalla apartment
Attalla, AL1 day ago
Murder trial set for mother accused of leaving 1-year-old in vehicle while dumpster diving
Toney, AL2 days ago
Decatur police looking for missing man
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Dekalb County officials push for animal-drawn vehicle warning signs
Rainsville, AL12 hours ago
Woman in critical condition after vehicle accident in Toney
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Alabama woman charged with stealing nearly $20K in power tools
Boaz, AL5 days ago
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 20, 2023
Cullman, AL2 days ago
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
One man in critical condition following crash in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Morgan County work release trustee walks off job
Decatur, AL1 day ago
UPDATE: 2 injured, 2 killed in Cullman County house fire
Holly Pond, AL22 hours ago
Haleyville man killed in motorcycle crash
Haleyville, AL2 days ago
One person in critical condition after early morning incident near Hobbs Island Road
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Sheriffs from all over Alabama meet in Huntsville for conference
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Decatur city council approves funds for home of Scottsboro Boys judge
Decatur City, IA2 days ago
'God will work it out': Owens Cross Roads family mourning loss of ancestral home to car wreck, fire
Owens Cross Roads, AL2 days ago
Portions of Lincoln Street will temporarily close for sewer improvement project
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Construction starts on westbound I-565 flyover ramps at Town Madison
Madison, AL1 day ago
Registration open for HudsonAlpha’s Double Helix Dash 5K and one-mile twilight run
Huntsville, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy