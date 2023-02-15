Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

El Paso senior centers celebrate Valentine’s Day

By Stephanie Shields,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOd8X_0knb7ONf00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – There’s a new Queen of Hearts in the Sun City!

Various senior centers across El Paso held a Valentine’s Day Queen’s Coronation Dance on Tuesday.

Some of the senior centers participating included the Pavo Real Senior, the Wellington Chew Senior Center and the Happiness Senior Center.

KTSM spoke with Rafaela Josh who was presented with her crown and sash and she described how honored she felt to represent her senior center, Wellington Chew, as queen of the Valentine’s Day Dance.

“I feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, I feel proud to represent the wellington chew senior center for more than 30 years,” Josh said.

Rafaela went on to thank the senior center and all those who work there, calling them her family.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘Art Windows of El Paso’ showcases local, regional artists
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
El Paso woman looks for bone marrow transplant donor
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
El Paso advocate pushes schools to have armed teachers
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LCPD hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event Thursday
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Missing Bowie High School girl found in Chihuahua city
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
Missing Bowie HS student, Juarez boy found near Chihuahua City
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
Military mom returns from deployment to surprise her kids
Anthony, TX14 hours ago
Texas Tech University will aide migrants with medical needs
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
LGBTQ group calls for resignation of EPISD superintendent
El Paso, TX1 day ago
County residents fear for their livestock with stray dogs roaming neighborhoods
San Elizario, TX1 day ago
Las Cruces Police to recruit at hiring fair in El Paso
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Talk of ‘Deck Plaza’ in Downtown raise questions
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Cat found in Cereso prison needs a new home
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Fire severely damages abandoned radiator shop in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
El Paso area law enforcement: We take all school threats seriously
El Paso, TX1 day ago
DPS pursuit ends with crash into Upper Valley home
El Paso, TX1 hour ago
61 migrants detained at the Las Cruces checkpoint
Las Cruces, NM22 hours ago
Gun trainer: ‘No weapons’ sign at Cielo Vista Mall doesn’t apply to license-to-carry holders
El Paso, TX2 days ago
NMSU Extension to use awarded funding on Agricultural Project
Las Cruces, NM18 hours ago
Date, time for 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game is set
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
UTEP offering new Bachelor of Science in computer engineering degree
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Gadsden Middle switched to remote instruction due to wind damages to roof
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
WATCH: Busy day for National Weather Service tracking down strong winds
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
Men who terrorized kidnapped migrants sentenced
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso Electric shares safety precautions for wind advisory
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
‘Spud’ Webb to be special guest at Lou Henson breakfast in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Customs officers in El Paso arrest man wanted for homicide in Texas Hill Country
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Officials provide minimal updates on various NM State basketball investigations
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Social media threat against Santa Teresa school being investigated by police
Santa Teresa, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy